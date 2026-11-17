EcoFlow gives UK households greater control over home energy as 74% feel powerless over energy costs

New STREAM battery software update introduces Local Mode and Home Assistant compatibility, giving homeowners more ways to monitor and manage their electricity use

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly three-quarters (74%) of Britons feeling powerless over what they pay for energy, EcoFlow is introducing new technology designed to put greater control back into homeowners' hands.

New research conducted by EcoFlow reveals growing frustration with household energy costs, with 67% of respondents worried about affording their bills this winter and 59% saying they would rather generate and store their own electricity at home than rely entirely on the grid.

Responding to this growing demand for greater energy independence, EcoFlow is introducing two new software features for its STREAM AC 5000 and STREAM 5000 home battery systems: Local Mode and Home Assistant compatibility.

The update gives homeowners more flexibility in how they monitor electricity consumption, manage battery storage and connect their energy systems with other smart-home technologies, helping them make more informed decisions about how and when they use electricity.

With a third (33%) of Britons already avoiding the use of everyday appliances such as ovens and washing machines to manage energy costs, and 30% admitting to keeping their heating off despite feeling cold, the need for greater household energy visibility has never been more apparent.

While the new features do not directly guarantee lower bills, they provide homeowners with additional tools to understand and manage their energy use, including opportunities to coordinate compatible devices and take advantage of time-of-use electricity tariffs.

More control over household energy, even without the internet

One of the biggest additions is Local Mode, which allows homeowners to monitor and control essential STREAM battery functions directly through their home network, without relying on an active internet connection or EcoFlow's cloud services.

Once enabled through the EcoFlow app, Local Mode allows users to view real-time electricity flows, check battery charge levels and monitor how their home energy system is performing.

Users can also adjust supported settings, including battery charging and grid feed-in controls, helping them manage how stored electricity is used around the home.

For households with multiple connected STREAM devices, the update provides a consolidated view of their energy system, making it easier to understand electricity generation, consumption and storage.

Importantly, the battery continues operating even when the household internet connection is unavailable, with supported monitoring and controls remaining accessible over the local network.

Local Mode is entirely optional, and users can switch back to cloud-connected operation whenever they choose. Certain cloud-dependent features, including AI Mode, remote access, historical statistics, firmware updates and cloud-based automations, are unavailable while Local Mode is active.

Bringing home batteries into the smart home

The update also introduces official EcoFlow integration with Home Assistant, a popular smart-home platform that allows users to connect and manage compatible technologies from different manufacturers.

For homeowners already using smart devices, this means their EcoFlow STREAM battery can become part of a wider home energy management setup.

Through Home Assistant, users can bring together information about solar generation, household electricity demand, battery storage and grid consumption alongside compatible devices such as heat pumps and electric vehicle chargers.

This opens up opportunities for more coordinated household energy management.

For example, users could create their own automations to schedule compatible appliances or adjust supported battery settings according to their household routines, electricity tariffs or available solar generation.

For households on time-of-use tariffs, where electricity prices vary throughout the day, this additional flexibility could support more informed decisions about when to charge a battery or use electricity.

While actual savings depend on individual energy use, tariff arrangements and system configuration, the update gives homeowners more options to tailor their energy setup to their needs.

Giving homeowners more choice

"Customers increasingly want greater control over their home energy, whether that's understanding where their electricity is going, making better use of stored power or connecting their battery to the smart-home technology they already use," said Arne Herkelmann, Senior Product Manager Europe at EcoFlow.

"With Local Mode, we're giving STREAM owners the freedom to monitor and manage essential functions over their home network, even when their internet connection is unavailable.

"And by introducing Home Assistant compatibility, we're making it easier for homeowners to bring their energy storage into a wider smart-home setup. It's about giving people more flexibility and more ways to manage their household energy on their own terms."

Designed with reliability and security in mind

With EcoFlow's research also revealing that 46% of Britons feel they would struggle to cope with a 24-hour power cut, reliability remains an important consideration for households investing in home energy technology.

While Local Mode does not itself provide backup electricity during a power cut, it allows supported STREAM systems to continue operating and communicating over the home network when an internet or cloud connection is unavailable.

Alongside greater flexibility, EcoFlow has introduced safeguards designed to ensure that external smart-home integrations do not interfere with the battery's essential operating functions.

Users can choose whether connected systems have permission to view energy information only or to adjust supported settings.

Critical safety functions and installer-level controls remain protected, while the STREAM system automatically returns to its own local energy management if its Home Assistant connection is lost for one minute.

EcoFlow has also introduced an open local Modbus TCP API, giving technically experienced users the option to connect STREAM with other compatible local systems or develop their own integrations.

Availability

The software update will begin rolling out to EcoFlow STREAM AC 5000 and STREAM 5000 owners from 17 November 2026, with deployment expected to take approximately one week.

Users will receive a notification through the EcoFlow app when the firmware update becomes available for their device.

Earlier STREAM products, including STREAM Ultra, STREAM Ultra X, STREAM Pro, STREAM Max, STREAM AC and STREAM AC Pro, can also benefit from the new features when connected within a system containing a STREAM AC 5000 or STREAM 5000.

Both Local Mode and Home Assistant compatibility are optional features.

Images and spec sheets can be found here.

ENDS

Notes to editors

About the research

The consumer statistics referenced in this announcement are taken from UK research conducted by EcoFlow into household energy costs, consumer confidence and attitudes towards energy independence.

Research findings include:

74% feel powerless over what they pay for energy.

67% are worried about affording energy bills this winter.

59% would rather generate and store their own electricity at home than rely entirely on the grid.

33% have avoided using appliances such as ovens or washing machines to reduce energy costs.

30% have kept their heating off despite feeling cold.

46% say they would not cope well with a 24-hour power cut.

Research methodology: 2000 adults across the UK, via IMN, in October 2026

Technical information

Local Mode is disabled by default and can be enabled through the EcoFlow app. When active, supported STREAM devices communicate directly over the local home network without connecting to EcoFlow's cloud services. Real-time energy information remains available, but historical statistics are not stored locally or uploaded to the cloud.

Home Assistant compatibility is provided through EcoFlow's own integration using a local Modbus TCP API. Users authorise access through the Third-Party Control settings in the EcoFlow app and can choose between view-only and view-and-control permissions.

The EcoFlow integration is not a Home Assistant core integration. Home Assistant is a trademark of its respective owner.

About EcoFlow

Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is a global provider of smart home energy storage solutions, empowering users to take control of their energy at home and beyond.

With operational headquarters in locations including Seattle, Düsseldorf, Irvine, Tokyo and Birmingham, and a business and data centre in Germany, EcoFlow operates as a global network spanning research, operations and manufacturing.

According to EcoFlow internal data (October 2026), EcoFlow's technologies serve more than 9.5 million users across 140 markets.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecoflow-gives-uk-households-greater-control-over-home-energy-as-74-feel-powerless-over-energy-costs-302941513.html