Amflow Launches Its First City E-Bikes: The Amflow UE Series

Latest Model Takes Amflow Into A Brand-New Bike Category

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amflow, the innovation-driven bike brand that pursues the ultimate fusion of technology and mechanics, today announces the Amflow UE Series - its first commuter e-bike model. Entering the commuter market marks a major milestone for Amflow, bringing years of e-bike engineering expertise and smart technology to a broader audience. Built for commuting, errands, and weekend rides, the UE Carbon Series combines a sleek, lightweight design, an advanced drivetrain system, and a smart ecosystem to deliver comfort and performance without the usual compromises, bringing practical technology into everyday life and making it easier for people to fit cycling into their daily routines. Available in two trim levels, riders can opt for the high spec Amflow UE Carbon Pro model or the Amflow UE Carbon.

Lightweight, Ergonomic Design for Urban Elegance

Built around an ultra-light 2.35kg full-carbon fiber frame, the Amflow UE series achieves a total bike weight of just 20.9kg1 (~46 lbs), ensuring agile handling for commuting and loaded rides. Its compact body makes the bike easier to bring into elevators when the commute is over, and is well-suited for 4+2 travel by car. With a slender downtube and classic Lunar White color, the Amflow UE offers clean, sleek lines, blending well into urban style.

The Amflow UE's standard size accommodates riders from 155cm (~5ft 1in) to 190cm (~6ft 3in)1. With interchangeable stems in two heights, riders can adjust their riding position for a comfortable fit, making it possible for family members or friends to share the same bike. A dedicated small-size version is expected to launch in 2027, tailored for riders from 140cm (~4ft 7in) to 160cm (~5ft 3in) to handle the bike with absolute ease and confidence.

A shorter reach and taller stack creates a 260mm height difference1 between the saddle and handlebar, offering an almost 90 degree1 upright posture that relieves shoulder and back pressure. The standard setting of 70 degrees1 for both the head tube angle and seat tube angle enables more direct leg power transfer, resulting in a comfortable ride. The low step-through frame enables simple mounting and dismounting, allowing the rider quick starts and stops.

Riding in Comfort with Reduced Fatigue

The Amflow UE prioritizes comfort with a number of suspension components that help to reduce fatigue, soften bumps, and absorb impacts. The front fork offers 65mm of travel, effectively soaking up impact and reducing vibration transmitted to the handlebar. The fork's lockout function keeps the front stable, saves energy, and increases efficiency on smooth roads. Finally, the dropper post provides approx. 30mm1 of suspension travel to further cushion the bumps. The dropper post also offers 125mm1 of height adjustment, allowing riders to adjust saddle height and posture in real time.

Every component decision had comfort front of mind, including:

Saddle - conforms to each rider's body to provide superior comfort

Handlebar & Grips - gull-wing handlebars offer two different stem options to fit various grip habits, and premium grips reduce hand fatigue

Disc Brakes - front and rear Magura 180mm disc brakes with a three-finger lever design ensure reliable stopping power

Wide Tires - Maxxis 26×2.0" wide tires manage obstacle rollover with ease

Smooth, Effortless, Long-Range Power

Powered by the Avinox M2 eDrive system, the Amflow UE series offers 125Nm maximum torque with a removable battery for easy charging. It easily climbs 30% grades1, even with a heavy load, and offers an 8x1 max assist ratio. The Amflow UE series makes everyday journeys such as the morning commute or weekend errands easier and greener.

The intelligent traction control system (TCS) reads pedaling intent to guide how quickly and smoothly power is delivered, accommodating stop-and-go traffic, urban inclines, or light off-road climbing. The drive unit keeps noise to under 45dBA1 thanks to optimized gear backlash.

The Amflow UE has a maximum range of up to 132km1 (~82 miles) with a 600Wh swappable battery for extended rides. The battery can fast charge 0 to 100% in 2 hours 23 minutes1, and features a customizable charge limit to protect long-term battery health.

Smart Technology in an Urban Bike

The Amflow UE series offers two models: the Amflow UE Carbon Pro, and the Amflow UE Carbon. A key difference between the two is the available drivetrain options. Both offer intelligent electronic shifting with Automatic Shifting and SmoothShift for seamless gear changes across varied road conditions.

Amflow UE Carbon Pro: Features a customized 3-speed electronic internal geared hub and Gates carbon belt, promising silent, low-maintenance riding. Dedicated to climbing, relaxed cruising, and high-speed riding, it enables fast, accurate shifting even while stationary.

Amflow UE Carbon: Features a 10-speed electronic rear derailleur (co-developed with TRP) for precise gear increments.

Both models offer a new smart Auto Boost feature from Avinox, which activates Boost mode automatically when road conditions and motor output meet the required criteria, eliminating the need for manual activation. Automatic boost responds to demanding urban riding conditions, providing additional power without manual input -- for example, when tackling steep inclines or pulling away at traffic lights with a loaded bike.

Connectivity and Protection

The Amflow UE series seamlessly integrates a comprehensive suite of new Avinox components, simultaneously featuring the Avinox DP200 handlebar display, the Avinox wireless phone charging mount, the Avinox rear light, and the Avinox bike lock.

Intuitive ride control is delivered via the DP200's 1.4-inch touchscreen mounted on the handlebars, while the phone mount keeps riders powered and connected with 15W wireless and 20W USB-C fast charging alongside flexible portrait-and-landscape rotation. The intelligent lighting setup enhances safety with effortless high- and low-beam switching, automatic activation at dusk and in low-light conditions, and responsive brake sensing that flares brightly upon deceleration. Completing the system, the Avinox bike lock allows riders to secure their bike with a 10mm hardened steel horseshoe lock with ART 2-Star certification.

The Avinox Ride app offers connectivity and smart features for riders:

Ride record merging: Allows riders to combine multiple consecutive ride segments and split the merged routes

Pairing multiple bikes: All Amflow bikes support Avinox's new multi-bike management feature, which enables riders to connect and manage multiple bikes using a single account via QR code scanning, with no limit on the number of bikes.

Apple Watch connectivity: Riders can connect their Amflow UE to their Apple Watch to sync health stats, check bike's status, unlock it, and more.

Smart Heart Rate Control: The Amflow UE can pair with a heart rate monitor, allowing riders to set a target heart rate zone that will dictate how much pedal assist the bike provides.

Osmo Camera connectivity: Connect a compatible Osmo camera and record with the wireless controller or from the control display

Safety is also baked into the Amflow UE's features. One key locks both the frame and the battery, simplifying security and number of items riders have to carry. If the bike or its accessories are stolen, riders can enable Lost Mode in the Avinox Ride app to report the serial number and lock down key components. Integration with the Apple Find My ecosystem allows users to track the bike's location in real time and activate its sound alert.

Versatile Utility and Availability

Built for practical daily versatility, the Amflow UE delivers generous carrying capacity, equipped with a front rack that supports a 20kg (~44lb) load and a rear rack with a 27kg (~59.5lb) payload capacity. The rear rack supports the MIK HD interface, working seamlessly with compatible quick-release bike bags, baskets, child seats, and side panniers. From daily urban commutes and family errands to grocery shopping and light weekend outdoor trips, the Amflow UE effortlessly adapts to every lifestyle scenario.

The Amflow UE Carbon series, including the Amflow UE Carbon Pro, and Amflow UE Carbon, is available starting today through official Amflow channels and authorized retail partners worldwide.

Full pricing details are available on the official website.

For more product information, please visit:https://www.amflowbikes.com/ue-carbon

1All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to the product page on the official Amflow website.

About Amflow

Proudly born in 2023, Amflow is the creation of tech experts with a limitless passion for cycling and innovation. The company strives to amaze with an unmatched combination of power, range, and performance, seamlessly integrated into sleek electric bike designs. Amflow's commitment to the e-bike industry is to make its e-bikes the go-to for all e-bike riders looking to turn any terrain into a wonderland of possibilities.

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