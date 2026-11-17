Despite 85% saying they are prepared to scale AI agents, SnapLogic's 2026 Agentic Enterprise Readiness Index reveals a gap between AI readiness and measurable returns

LONDON - INTEGRATEAI 2026, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapLogic , the AI operational layer for the Agentic Enterprise, today announced findings from its 2026 Agentic Enterprise Readiness Index , revealing a disconnect between enterprises' confidence in scaling agentic AI and their ability to prove its business value. While 85% are already deploying agentic AI at scale or are fully prepared for large-scale deployment, more than half (54%) have abandoned AI projects because business value was unclear.

The global study of 1,000 IT decision-makers also found that half (50%) feel pressure to continue investing in AI agents even when business value is difficult to prove, while 48% struggle, or expect they would struggle, to measure ROI from agentic AI initiatives.

"Enterprises have moved past the question of whether they can adopt AI. The next challenge is proving that AI is creating meaningful value for the business," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic. "Organizations are putting the governance, infrastructure, and investment in place to scale AI agents, but those foundations alone do not guarantee business outcomes. Enterprises need to connect AI to the right data, applications, and workflows while gaining greater visibility into performance and cost to turn AI investment into measurable value."

Additional findings from the report reveal high confidence in scaling AI agents, even as challenges around cost control persist.

Enterprises report strong readiness to scale AI agents:

85% are extremely or very confident in their ability to scale AI adoption.

93% have a comprehensive AI-agent policy or framework, or one covering most areas of the business.

90% trust, or would trust, the work and outputs produced by AI agents.

77% say AI agents have, or would have, full or extensive access to the relevant data and systems needed to maximize their effectiveness.

AI cost visibility isn't translating into cost control:

89% have experienced some level of AI-agent overspend.

Nearly two-thirds (64%) report moderate or significant overspending.

88% say responsibility for AI-agent budgets is clear, and 81% say they can accurately measure the cost of individual AI agents.

Only 42% say they can accurately forecast future AI and token spending.

36% say AI investment is moving faster than their ability to effectively govern and operationalize AI agents.

Taken together, the findings point to a new phase of enterprise AI adoption. As organizations move from pilots to agents operating across business-critical systems and workflows, success will increasingly depend not simply on whether AI can be deployed, but whether its impact can be measured, its costs controlled, and its contribution to business outcomes demonstrated.

Survey Methodology and Participant Demographics

3GEM conducted the research on behalf of SnapLogic between July 21, 2026, and August 4, 2026. It surveyed 1,000 IT decision-makers at enterprises across the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.

The Agentic Enterprise Readiness Index measures organizations across five dimensions: Agent Readiness, Integration & Orchestration Readiness, Governance & Trust Readiness, Economic Readiness, and Value Realization Readiness.

Read the complete report at: https://www.snaplogic.com/resources/research/agentic-enterprise-readiness-index

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the agentic enterprise. The company's Agentic Integration and Applied AI Platform serves as the AI operational layer for the enterprise, securely connecting applications, data, APIs and AI agents across cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments. With trusted orchestration, governance and enterprise-grade control, SnapLogic helps organizations accelerate business value and scale AI with confidence. Unlike legacy tools, SnapLogic is built for the AI era and trusted by global enterprises, including AstraZeneca, Adobe, Verizon, and Sony, to modernize operations and power the next generation of enterprise AI.

Join the Agentic Enterprise movement at snaplogic.com .

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Gemma Smith SnapLogic gsmith@snaplogic.com Bianca Reedy Offleash PR for SnapLogic snaplogic@offleashpr.com