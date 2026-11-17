A 10-ft box, a whole microgrid: DoGo Power brings grid-forming BESS to Madrid

MADRID, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For developers, EPCs and C&I owners in Spain, the practical limit on project speed is increasingly the connection itself: capacity at the node, terms of access, and how far a site can support the grid rather than only draw from it. At GENERA 2026 (IFEMA Madrid, 24-26 November, Pavilion 9, Stand 9I21) DoGo Power will show what it has designed for those sites, across C&I and utility-scale projects, and on 25 November host a workshop on the theme of Scenario-oriented, grid-forming and AI.

Renewables supplied 53.6% of Spanish electricity in August 2026, solar alone 29.2% (Enerdata). As renewable capacity grows, the share of conventional rotating synchronous machines in the system continues to fall. This is not a failure of renewables; it means the grid now requires converter-connected resources to deliver stability functions historically provided by synchronous plant. Spain's CNMC has incorporated grid-forming criteria into its generation access capacity framework, meanwhile, installed ESS is still modest against a 2030 target of 22.5 GW.

On an industrial park or a logistics campus, the constraint surfaces in ordinary decisions: a connection that cannot easily be enlarged, a tariff with a demand component, peaks that fall at the wrong hour, and processes that must ride through a disturbance. A battery that only follows the grid covers the arbitrage part. It does not cover stability, nor who owns the interfaces between PV, storage, diesel, charging and the grid.

DoGo Power's answer begins with integration: one 10-ft enclosure carrying the equivalent of six 260 kWh+ battery cabinets, a combiner, a grid-connection cabinet and an isolation transformer, with PV, storage, diesel, charging and grid connecting to a single system that runs grid-connected or islanded and transfers in under 20 ms. On site it removes wiring, commissioning hours and the senior electrician; on the balance sheet it removes cost before the first kWh is traded. The same logic extends to the utility-scale systems on display, and the sales and service network behind them covers more than 30 countries, Europe included.

The workshop on 25 November goes beyond the datasheet: which grid conditions justify grid-forming rather than grid-following, how PV, storage and existing diesel generation are sized together on a constrained site, and how scheduling turns those assumptions into a payback that survives real tariffs.

Join our discussion to exchange technical and commercial insights. Secure your spot via the registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxYKi4bSJq5R-sxvc_h1zWl1bldBtR_MwyIKjgMExRPTLI0A/viewform

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