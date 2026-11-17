The New Fashion System: Global Fashion Summit returns to Copenhagen to help define the industry's future

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, 17 November 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) has revealed the theme for Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2027: 'The New Fashion System: Business, but not as usual'. Under the esteemed patronage of Her Majesty the Queen of Denmark, the leading forum for sustainability in fashion will take place on 26 - 27 May 2027 at the Copenhagen Concert Hall, with pre-Summit events on 25 May. Registration is now open.

A new fashion system is taking shape. Shifting consumer expectations, new regulation, margin pressure, geopolitical turmoil, and innovation are colliding with escalating crises in climate, biodiversity, water, and resources. Together, these forces are rewriting the rules of the fashion industry. As business models, production systems, materials, and the flow of capital are changing, the definition of value is being called into question.

Under the theme 'The New Fashion System: Business, but not as usual', this edition of Global Fashion Summit will put forward perspectives on the emerging fashion system, grounded in the realities of business, policy, and finance, and open it up to the industry to challenge, refine, and shape its future. Business may look like before, yet little will be as usual. Design and innovation will lead the way, but no single brand, government, or investor can build this system alone. It will take collaborations that don't yet exist and partnerships that cross every part of the value chain.

Brooke Roberts-Islam, esteemed writer, author, and consultant covering global textile and fashion supply chains and sustainability, joins the 2027 edition as Summit Host and Programme Advisor. Brooke will host sessions across the programme, including on the Concert Hall Stage, convening industry leaders for thought-provoking panel discussions, keynote speeches, and presentations.

In addition to compelling content across multiple Summit stages, community driven side events, and leadership roundtables, the Innovation Forum will showcase a curated community of solution providers spanning the value chain, from new materials to end-of-use processes. Innovation Networking will offer a series of curated, strategic meetings connecting value chain leaders with solutions to accelerate their adoption across the industry.

Federica Marchionni, CEO, Global Fashion Agenda, says: "The fashion system is being redesigned as we speak, by regulation, by capital, and by climate. The question is no longer whether a new system will emerge, but what it should be. GFA will be exploring a system built on resilience rather than volume, on regeneration rather than extraction, and on value that is shared across the value chain. In Copenhagen, we will bring together brands, manufacturers, innovators, investors, policymakers, and more to refine the ideal New Fashion System and help turn it into reality."

Registration is now open for Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2027. Ticket options include: General Admission (€755 - 1,080 based on company size + VAT), Premium (€1,295 - 1,640 based on company size + VAT), Academic and NGO (€450 + VAT), Day Pass, (€594 + VAT) and Online (€295 + VAT, including the livestream and two weeks of replay). Premium, Academic, and NGO tickets are available by application.

Launch Release tickets are available at 15% off until 10 January 2027 and include access to the Summit Social Dinner - an evening networking event on 26 May. After this period, ticket prices will rise in line with the next release phase.

For more information about Global Fashion Summit visit globalfashionsummit.com. Learn more about Global Fashion Agenda at globalfashionagenda.org.

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