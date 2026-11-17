Natural Cycles° launches NC° Ring, its first smart ring designed for women's hands

The lightest smart ring on the market works with the Natural Cycles contraceptive app, offers up to 14 days of battery life and for a limited time is included at no additional cost with a new annual subscription

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Cycles°, the company behind the world's first MHRA registered and CE-marked digital contraception method, today launched NC° Ring, its first smart ring. The NC° Ring measures temperature overnight and syncs with the Natural Cycles app, which combines the ring data with menstrual cycle data to provide a daily fertility status. The app helps users prevent pregnancy without hormones and is 93% effective with typical use, placing it in the same effectiveness category as the contraceptive pill.

Available to order from today in Europe, Canada, and Australia, NC° Ring is included at no additional cost with a new annual Natural Cycles subscription until 31 December 2026. By removing the need for a separate device purchase at launch, Natural Cycles aims to make wearable-based digital contraception more accessible.

The launch reflects how women already use the Natural Cycles app: approximately 80% of active users measure with a wearable, including Natural Cycles' own smart band, the NC° Band. With NC° Ring, users can now choose a Natural Cycles wearable for the wrist or the finger. Developed in-house, NC° Ring is backed by two U.S. patents covering its smart ring manufacturing process and charger design, with comfort during sleep and everyday wear at its core.

"We've spent more than a decade building technology around how women's bodies work," said Dr. Elina Berglund Scherwitzl, co-founder of Natural Cycles. "Women have different preferences for what they wear and what feels comfortable, especially at night. NC° Ring is designed for women's hands, from its weight to its shape. It's the smart ring that puts women first."

NC° Ring features:

A featherweight design: the lightest smart ring on the market, at as little as 1.9 grams depending on size.

the lightest smart ring on the market, at as little as 1.9 grams depending on size. A smooth, slim profile: the narrowest smart ring on the market at 5.8 mm wide, with no raised sensor bump, and a profile designed to sit comfortably alongside the jewellery women already wear.

the narrowest smart ring on the market at 5.8 mm wide, with no raised sensor bump, and a profile designed to sit comfortably alongside the jewellery women already wear. No glow at night: temperature and movement sensors measure during sleep without the lights used by optical heart rate sensors.

temperature and movement sensors measure during sleep without the lights used by optical heart rate sensors. Up to 14 days of battery life: charges fully in approximately 90 minutes using a magnetic wireless charger.

charges fully in approximately 90 minutes using a magnetic wireless charger. Water resistance: suitable for full immersion.

"Designing a smart ring for women meant rethinking the hardware from the inside out," said Manuel Åberg Cobo, Head of Hardware at Natural Cycles. "We removed the sensor bump, kept the ring as light as possible and developed our own manufacturing process to build it. The result is a ring women can wear comfortably day and night, and forget they have on."

England Lioness and European Champion, Ella Toone, partnered with Natural Cycles for the launch as her uncompromising excellence and boundary-breaking story that forced the world to take women's football seriously mirrors Natural Cycles' own ambition. "It's been great joining Natural Cycles for their latest launch." She said, "In training, I perform at my best when I actually listen to what my body is telling me. That shouldn't just be something elite athletes have access to. This wearable gives women the knowledge, data, and choice to take charge of their own bodies, which is massively empowering."

Alongside the daily fertility status, users can access sleep, activity and cycle insights in the same Natural Cycles app, under one subscription. Sleep and activity features support general wellness and are separate from the app's contraceptive function.

The launch is part of an expansion of Natural Cycles' own wearable collection, with NC° Band 2, the next generation of its wrist-worn wearable, also launching today exclusively in the United States.

To learn more or order, visit naturalcycles.com/uk.

About Natural Cycles:

Founded in 2013 by physicists Dr. Elina Berglund Scherwitzl and Dr. Raoul Scherwitzl, Natural Cycles is a leading women's digital health company transforming how women understand and manage their health. The company developed the world's first MHRA registered and CE-marked digital contraception method, powered by a proprietary algorithm that interprets biomarker data from compatible wearable devices to deliver personalised cycle insights and daily fertility status in the Natural Cycles app. With a single subscription, the app supports women across multiple stages of their fertility journey with dedicated modes for contraception, pregnancy planning, pregnancy, postpartum, and perimenopause. Trusted by more than six million registered users worldwide, Natural Cycles continues to pioneer science-driven innovations that empower women to better understand their bodies and take control of their health.

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