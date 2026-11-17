Coordinated Enforcement Action Dismantles One of Türkiye's Most Recognized Illegal Streaming Brands and Transfers 16 Domains to ACE

BRUSSELS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the world's leading anti-piracy coalition, today announced the shutdown of Dizigom, one of Türkiye's most prominent illegal streaming services, following a coordinated enforcement effort and settlement agreement with the site's operators.

At its peak, Dizigom ranked among Türkiye's largest piracy sites, attracting about 21 million monthly visits and providing unauthorized access to copyrighted film and television content.

After sustained investigative work, including INTERPOL coordination, enforcement actions, and the advancement of criminal proceedings in Türkiye, ACE reached a settlement agreement with the operators to secure the permanent shutdown of the service and the transfer of 16 associated domains to the coalition.

"The shutdown of Dizigom is another important step in disrupting the illegal businesses profiting from stolen creative content," said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer for the Motion Picture Association. "These operations don't stop at a single website, and neither can our investigations. By identifying the people and infrastructure behind piracy services, we can disrupt the networks that allow them to operate and reemerge. This case reflects the value of our partnership with Turkish authorities and the sustained investigative work required to hold operators accountable."

ACE began investigating Dizigom in 2023, working closely with Turkish law enforcement and prosecutors to identify the operators and their assets, trace the service's infrastructure and build the evidence needed to support enforcement efforts. Dizigom was ACE's first criminal referral in Türkiye - a case that helped establish the enforcement relationships and legal expertise that have since supported more than 10 ACE investigations in the country in collaboration with Turkish police and prosecutors.

The former Dizigom domains now redirect visitors to ACE's website, where consumers can learn about the harms of piracy and find legitimate sources of entertainment content.

This action reflects ACE's broader approach to achieving lasting disruption: sustained investigation, close cooperation with local authorities and coordinated action against both piracy operators and the infrastructure that supports their services.

About The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE)

The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) is the world's leading coalition dedicated to protecting the legal creative market and reducing digital piracy. Driven by a comprehensive approach to addressing piracy through criminal referrals, civil litigation, and cease-and-desist operations, ACE has achieved many successful global enforcement actions against illegal streaming services and unauthorized content sources and their operators. Drawing upon the collective expertise and resources of more than 50 media and entertainment companies around the world-including sports channels and associations-and reinforced by the Motion Picture Association's content protection operations, ACE protects the creativity and innovation that drives the global growth of core copyright and entertainment industries. The current governing board members for ACE are Amazon, Apple TV, Netflix, Paramount Global, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Charles Rivkin is Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association and Chairman of ACE.

ACE Media Contact