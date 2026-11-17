Fluke Corporation study finds two-thirds of data-center operators are not fully prepared for AI's growing electrical demands, as power-quality issues and skills shortages threaten expansion

Everett, Washington, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Corporation study finds two-thirds of data-center operators are not fully prepared for AI's growing electrical demands, as power-quality issues and skills shortages threaten expansion

78 percent experienced electrical or power-system issues contributing to disruption, delays, downtime or serious near-misses in the past year.

Only 33 percent say their electrical infrastructure is fully ready for higher-density AI workloads.

34 percent say electrical skills shortages have delayed infrastructure upgrades or new capacity.

29 percent say power-quality issues have reduced their ability to deploy or operate AI/GPU workloads.

The global race to build and expand AI data centers could face a major setback, with new research from Fluke Corporation raising questions about whether the infrastructure behind the AI boom can deliver on the industry's ambitious growth plans. While operators race to secure additional grid capacity, weaknesses in the electrical infrastructure inside data centers are threatening to delay the deployment of new AI workloads and disrupt existing operations.

Just one in three data center operators (33%) say their existing electrical infrastructure is fully prepared for higher-density AI workloads, while nearly eight in ten (78%) have experienced electrical or power-system issues contributing to disruption, delays, downtime or serious near-misses in the past year.

At the same time, six in ten (60%) say recruiting qualified electrical technicians has become more difficult, with 34% reporting that skills shortages have delayed infrastructure upgrades or new capacity.

Together, the findings suggest that the challenge for the industry is no longer simply securing power from the grid, but ensuring data centers have the infrastructure and expertise to turn that power into reliable computing capacity.

Commenting on the findings, Parker Burke, President of Fluke Corporation, said: "The industry has spent years asking where the power will come from. But our findings show that the focus should also be on how effectively data centers can use the power they already have. As AI drives unprecedented demand for computing capacity, the electrical infrastructure inside data centers is becoming a critical bottleneck. Without addressing this last-mile challenge, the industry risks having the power to expand, but not the infrastructure to deliver."

The consequences are already being felt. More than one in four data center operators (29%) say power-quality issues have reduced their ability to deploy or operate high-density AI or GPU workloads, while 29% report that electrical problems are only identified after performance or equipment failure, or downtime, has occurred.

Limited visibility into critical electrical systems may be adding to the challenge. Fewer than half of operators (45%) report real-time visibility across those systems, potentially affecting their ability to identify and address problems before they impact operations.

The internal infrastructure challenges identified by Fluke come alongside wider constraints on electricity supply. Three-quarters of data center operators (76%) say access to sufficient power and grid capacity is moderately or severely limiting their ability to expand, while operators report an average 12-month wait to secure additional grid connection or power capacity for AI and GPU-related expansion.

While securing additional electricity remains a major challenge, the findings highlight the importance of ensuring that existing electrical infrastructure can reliably support growing power demands.

Parker Burke continued: "Grid constraints are largely outside an operator's control. What is within their control is how effectively they monitor, maintain and manage the electrical infrastructure they already have. Greater visibility into electrical systems and a proactive approach to maintenance will be increasingly important as operators look to maximize existing capacity, reduce disruption and support growing AI demand."

About the survey

The study, commissioned by Fluke on behalf of Censuswide, surveyed 1,300 data-center industry operators and professionals across six countries, namely the US, UK, Germany, France, India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to understand the power, infrastructure and workforce challenges facing the industry as AI demand accelerates. Find out more here.

About Censuswide

Censuswide is an international market research consultancy headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Dubai, Bristol, and Glasgow. Our research supports insights, communication, PR and marketing teams across consumer, B2B/Corporate and Healthcare sectors. Find out more here: https://censuswide.com/

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes. FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

###

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

For more information:

US:

Dave Smith

Fluke Corporation

dave.smith@fluke.com

EMEAI:

Olivia Kline

Fluke Corporation

olivia.kline@fluke.com

Q: What are the biggest electrical infrastructure challenges facing AI data centers?

A: AI data centers face growing challenges around electrical capacity, power quality, infrastructure reliability and access to skilled electrical technicians. As AI workloads increase power density, operators must ensure that existing electrical systems can safely and reliably support higher demand. Fluke research found that only 33% of data center operators consider their electrical infrastructure fully prepared for higher-density AI workloads.

Q: How does poor power quality affect AI data center performance?

A: Poor power quality can cause equipment malfunctions, overheating, unexpected shutdowns and downtime. Issues such as voltage fluctuations, harmonics and electrical disturbances can affect the reliability of critical data center systems. Fluke research found that 29% of operators say power-quality issues have reduced their ability to deploy or operate high-density AI or GPU workloads.

Q: How can data centers improve electrical reliability and reduce downtime?

A: Data center operators can improve electrical reliability through regular electrical testing, power-quality monitoring, thermal inspections and preventive maintenance. Identifying voltage disturbances, overloaded circuits, overheating components and other potential faults before they affect operations can help reduce the risk of unplanned downtime and support infrastructure readiness.

Q: What electrical testing and monitoring solutions does Fluke offer for data centers?

A: Fluke provides electrical testing and measurement tools, power-quality analyzers, thermal imaging cameras and condition-monitoring solutions for data center environments. These technologies help electrical technicians assess infrastructure performance, troubleshoot faults, monitor power quality and support maintenance programs designed to improve the reliability of critical systems.

Q: How can data center operators address electrical skills shortages?

A: Data center operators can help reduce the impact of electrical skills shortages by investing in technician training, standardized testing procedures and diagnostic tools that make electrical troubleshooting more efficient. Fluke provides testing and measurement technologies that help teams identify electrical issues, assess system performance and make informed maintenance decisions as AI infrastructure becomes more complex.

Attachments

AI Boom Faces 'Last-Mile' Power Challenge as 78% of Data Center Operators Report Electrical Disruption

AI Boom Faces 'Last-Mile' Power Challenge as 78% of Data Center Operators Report Electrical Disruption

Olivia Kline Fluke Corporation olivia.kline@fluke.com