PacketLight Networks, a provider of DWDM and OTN optical transport solutions, today announced that Oasis Networks has selected its 800G transport and OLS optical amplification platforms to support the development of burstable wavelength services in Portugal. PacketLight's open transport architecture supports Oasis' plans to allocate optical capacity through software as customer requirements change.

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PacketLight's 800G DWDM transport and OLS optical amplification support Oasis Networks' Lisbon-Sines connection and the development of burstable wavelength services.

The connection between Lisbon and Sines is now in place, with the Sines endpoint at Start Campus. A proof of concept on Oasis' operational network demonstrated software-controlled optical path establishment and reconfiguration. PacketLight has also completed the design for future site interconnects around the Lisbon metro ring.

Oasis' service design pairs an always-on 100G base connection with additional 100G and 400G capacity on demand and 800G capacity for scheduled requirements. It targets large data transfers, backup and replication windows, and connectivity for cloud and emerging distributed AI workloads. The aim is to align customers' bandwidth commitments more closely with actual demand while making better use of Oasis' available transport resources.

"Their team responded quickly and worked through the design with us, including the future ring interconnects. It allowed us to invest in what we needed to get started, with a clear plan and budget for our next expansion," said Andre Folgado, Co-founder of Oasis Networks.

PacketLight supplies PL-8000M muxponders and PL-1000IL/GIL EDFA optical amplifiers for the backbone. The PL-8000M supports 100GbE, 400GbE and 800GbE services over two 800G DWDM wavelengths, delivering up to 1.6 Tbps per platform. The amplifiers compensate for optical loss along the fiber routes, supporting the links between sites.

On the client side, iPronics ONE-32 optical circuit switches connect customer-facing ports to available transport resources, while Oasis controls their allocation. PacketLight's open architecture allows Oasis to combine these technologies within its own network design. Management interfaces, including REST APIs, provide integration options as Oasis develops its controller to coordinate switching and transport.

PacketLight's stackable, disaggregated platforms also support phased investment as Oasis adds sites and capacity. High-capacity aggregation helps Oasis make more use of its existing fiber, while the absence of feature-activation licensing fees supports predictable ownership costs. The completed ring interconnect design gives Oasis a defined plan for its next expansion.

"Oasis wanted the freedom to develop new optical services while owning and controlling its network," said Michal Naor, VP Business Development at PacketLight Networks. "We worked with its team to support the 100G, 400G and 800G service model and design the next network interconnects. Our open transport architecture gives Oasis the flexibility to integrate its chosen switching technology and expand capacity in stages as demand grows."

About PacketLight Networks

For 26 years, PacketLight Networks has delivered optical transport solutions to telecommunications carriers, data center operators, cloud providers and enterprises. Its DWDM and OTN portfolio supports high-capacity connectivity, OLS optical amplification and Layer-1 encryption, with open architectures that help customers expand their networks and integrate technologies from multiple vendors. For more information, visit www.packetlight.com.

About Oasis Networks

Oasis Networks is a next-generation telecommunications operator building the autonomous optical and IP network for the AI era. Engineered to serve high-capacity workloads globally, Oasis operates a software-defined photonic fabric providing on-demand Layer 1 optical transport, carrier-grade IP transit, and metrology-grade precision timing. With native post-quantum cryptography and automated API-driven provisioning, Oasis interconnects premier carrier-neutral data centers, AI gigawatt campuses, and global subsea cable landings with the physical reach of a telecom backbone and the elasticity of cloud infrastructure.

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Kevin Tanzillo

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