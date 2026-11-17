DJ Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc (USAA) Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 745.7055 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4782472 CODE: USAA ISIN: IE0006IP4XZ8 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0006IP4XZ8 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAA LEI Code: 2138002CGVGAHWUZHL45 Sequence No.: 449930 EQS News ID: 2436488 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)