DJ Amundi S&P 500 Financials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Financials UCITS ETF Acc (SP5F) Amundi S&P 500 Financials UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Financials UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 5.6456 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 666063 CODE: SP5F ISIN: IE000MNNJDT4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000MNNJDT4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5F LEI Code: 213800U363NYRHU9T759 Sequence No.: 449953 EQS News ID: 2436536 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2436536&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)