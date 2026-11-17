Revenue growth strengthened through the second quarter, up 8% on the first quarter to €179.3 million and 5% on a year earlier, driven by Prime revenues up 10%.

Year-on-year profit reflects the planned investment year, while the quarterly trend shows it working: Cash EBITDA up 46% and net income up from €0.2 million to €3.6 million on the first quarter, with profitability ahead of market estimates.

Full-year targets reaffirmed: 8.5 million members and €115 million Cash EBITDA, with membership and profitability growth set to accelerate from April 2027.

eDreams ODIGEO (the "Company" or "eDO") (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF), the world's leading travel subscription platform, today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, ended 30 September 2026. Revenues1 grew 5% year-on-year to €179.3 million and Prime members rose 6% to 8.2 million, as the investments of its growth plan begin to deliver.

The Company is using its strong cash generation to scale its travel subscription model into new markets beyond its core European base and into travel products such as Rail, building Prime into an all-travel, global subscription on the way to 13 million members by March 2030.

Progress on the first quarter shows the investments working. Revenues grew 8%, lifting year-on-year growth to 5%, while profitability scaled significantly faster: Cash EBITDA rose 46% to €33.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA 33% to €38.3 million. Net income reached €3.6 million, from €0.2 million, and Adjusted Net Income rose 64% to €7.6 million.

Two deliberate decisions shape year-on-year profit comparisons. The first is investing to build a larger business: In a subscription model, the cost of acquiring a member comes upfront, while the revenue comes over the course of the membership and from renewals in the following years, which carry no acquisition cost. So this year's results carry the investment, and the returns follow. The second is the move to an annual subscription paid in monthly instalments, which alters the timing of cash and therefore of time-based measures such as Cash EBITDA, while raising each member's lifetime value and maintaining its annual commitment. Both are already delivering, with profitability up strongly on the previous quarter, Prime revenues up 10% and membership up 6% on a year earlier. As renewals build and instalments annualise, Cash EBITDA is expected to grow year-on-year from January to March 2027 (the fourth quarter of FY27).

Prime remains the main engine of the business, accounting for 77% of revenues4. It added 134,000 net members in the second quarter to reach 8.2 million, 6% more than a year earlier. eDO is funding its investment programme from its own resources, with €211.3 million in total liquidity at 30 September, and has so far bought back €45 million of its own shares under its €100 million programme. The remaining €55 million will be deployed by September 2027.

This sets up the acceleration planned from April 2027, when net Prime additions are expected to step up from 600,000 this year to between 1.5 and 2 million a year over the three years to March 2030, taking Cash EBITDA to more than €270 million. For this fiscal year, eDO reiterates its targets of 8.5 million Prime members and €115 million of Cash EBITDA.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We set out to build a larger, stronger subscription business, and our second quarter performance shows that strategy gaining momentum. Our model and technology are proven, and this year we chose to invest to scale them to new geographies and travel products. The early results are clear: a growing Prime member base, higher revenues and profitability rising in the quarter. That is evidence of a strong underlying business investing from a position of strength, and it sets us up for a step change in growth from April. With the plan delivering and the foundations in place for growth, we remain confident in our path to 13 million Prime members by March 2030.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117265198/en/

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