Pliant is the only fintech among five suppliers named to deliver commercial card and digital payment solutions alongside four of the UK's largest banks

Pliant, a global fintech specialising in modular B2B payment solutions, today announced that it has been named as a supplier on Government Commercial Agency's (GCA) Payment Solutions 3 framework (RM6383). The appointment gives UK central government departments and wider public-sector organisations access to Pliant's commercial card and digital payment solutions through the government's procurement framework.

Pliant was named to Lot 1, Commercial Cards and Digital Payments, alongside Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest. Pliant is the only fintech and non-bank among the five suppliers, providing public-sector buyers with an alternative to established banking providers. The four-year lot has a total indicative value of £13.2 billion, including VAT, representing potential spending across all suppliers rather than committed revenue.

The framework provides public-sector organisations with a streamlined procurement route to commercial card and digital payment services. Pliant's appointment follows a competitive procurement process and marks an important step in the company's expansion into the UK and the broader public sector. Through the framework, eligible organisations can access Pliant's commercial payment capabilities to support spending management, visibility and financial controls.

"Being named alongside four of the UK's largest banks is an important validation of what we've built and the role Pliant can play in modernising commercial payments," said Malte Rau, CEO and co-founder of Pliant. "Public-sector organisations increasingly expect the same flexibility, control and digital capabilities from their payment infrastructure as businesses in the private sector. This framework gives them a new option and creates an exciting opportunity for Pliant to serve organisations across the UK."

Payment Solutions 3 runs from October 2026 through September 2030 and succeeds the UK government's Payment Solutions 2 framework.

Government Commercial Agency (GCA) is the UK's central commercial and procurement organisation, connecting public and private sectors to achieve the best outcomes for the UK and its citizens. GCA uses its commercial expertise to create a simpler procurement experience that redirects valuable resources into essential public services creating value for the nation.

About Pliant

Pliant is a modular B2B payments platform combining commercial card issuing, payment accounts, FX and spend management for businesses and AI agents.

Businesses across travel, e-commerce, insurance and AI-native technology use Pliant to manage complex payment workflows, while fintechs, software platforms and banks use its infrastructure to build and operate their own commercial payment offerings.

Pliant's API-first platform also enables AI agents and applications to access regulated payment infrastructure with permissions, controls and auditability built in.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Berlin, Pliant serves businesses and partners across Europe and North America. A principal member of Visa and Mastercard, Pliant issues commercial cards in 13 currencies across 32 countries under its European e-money license and through regulated partners in the UK and US. Learn more at www.getpliant.com.

Notes to Editors

GCA is an executive agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about GCA, visit: www.gca.gov.uk

Follow GCA on X: @gov_procurement

Follow GCA on LinkedIn

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