Luminor has partnered with financial technology company Plumery, using its headless digital platform to accelerate the delivery of selected digital banking solutions across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Plumery was selected because its technology and approach align well with Luminor's strategy. The cooperation forms part of Luminor's broader work to modernise its technology, simplify its products and strengthen its digital channels.

Under the partnership, Luminor uses Plumery's headless, API-first architecture to design and deliver digital banking experiences in combination with the bank's own applications, customer journeys and integrations. This allows Luminor to develop and introduce new functionality more efficiently, while retaining control over how its digital services are designed and integrated.

Luminor Bloom, hosted on Luminor's new cloud-based banking platform, is the first solution delivered through the partnership. Plumery provides the digital banking interface used for Luminor Bloom, which Luminor combines with its own technology and capabilities to deliver the overall customer experience. The modular architecture enables Luminor to adapt its digital services as customer needs evolve.

Enkelejd Zotaj, Luminor Chief Information Officer, said: "We are building a scalable cloud banking platform, and this cooperation helps us shorten the path from ideas to value for our customers."

Ben Goldin, Chief Executive Officer of Plumery, said: "Digital banking transformation should not require banks to compromise on control. Luminor's approach shows how banks can combine proven digital banking technology with their own technology, engineering and market expertise to build experiences around their customers' needs. This provides a flexible foundation that allows Luminor to continue evolving its digital services as customer expectations change."

About Plumery

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Plumery's mission is to enable financial companies of any size globally to launch digital and AI banking experiences fast without giving up control, so they can adapt freely as banks, neobanks, fintechs, and credit unions change and the vision grows.

Since 2022, Plumery has built an AI development platform that enables banks to combine the speed of modern platforms with the independence of in-house development. That platform is now helping financial institutions to end vendor dependency and stay structurally ahead of their competitors.

The Plumery team brings together open-minded people who have spent decades building digital banking platforms used by more than 300 banks worldwide. Since becoming an independent product company in December 2022 Plumery has been backed by leading venture capital firms and recognised by Gartner as a representative vendor for digital banking platforms.

About Luminor

Luminor is the leading independent bank in the Baltics and the third-largest provider of financial services in our region. We serve the financial needs of individuals, families, and companies. We are here to improve the financial health of our customers and our home countries, and to support their growth. Further information about us can be found at www.luminor.ee

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117395127/en/

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Plumery

Emma Diver plumery@madebygiants.io