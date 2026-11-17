Dawnguard named for Adaptive Trust Ecosystems in Gartner Emerging Tech Impact Radar

Eleven weeks after its product went live, the Amsterdam startup points to a blind spot in continuous verification: most organisations cannot show what their cloud is supposed to look like

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawnguard has been named for adaptive trust ecosystems in Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Global Attack Surface Grid, a Gartner report published on 16 September 2026. Dawnguard's platform went live on 1 July 2026. The report lists ten Sample Vendors for the technology, among them Cisco, CrowdStrike, Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks.

Gartner describes adaptive trust ecosystems as transforming zero trust "from static validation to autonomous, subsecond, continuous evaluation". According to the report, the range for the technology "has shortened to one to three years from reaching early majority adoption, driven by the escalating threat of machine-speed, AI-driven cyberattacks". It rates the technology's mass, its measure of impact, as high.

Verified against what?

For Dawnguard, the shift to continuous verification raises a question the industry has not answered. Checking every identity, workload and AI agent from moment to moment only works if someone has defined what correct looks like. In most cloud environments, nobody has.

The approved architecture lives in a diagram that was accurate on the day it was drawn. The live environment has since been shaped by hotfixes, manual console changes and, increasingly, AI-generated infrastructure code. Trust is then measured against whatever happens to be running, not against what was approved.

"Adaptive trust is an important step forward, but continuous verification is only as reliable as the architecture it is built on," says Mahdi Abdulrazak, Co-founder and CEO of Dawnguard. "You cannot continuously validate what you have never properly defined."

An approved design as the baseline

Dawnguard works at the architecture layer, beneath the identity, network and endpoint tools that enforce trust at runtime. The platform has four parts:

Design generates cloud architectures for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud from text, code or documents, with requirements such as NIS2, GDPR and ISO 42001 built in.

generates cloud architectures for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud from text, code or documents, with requirements such as NIS2, GDPR and ISO 42001 built in. Deploy turns an approved design into production-ready Infrastructure as Code.

turns an approved design into production-ready Infrastructure as Code. Discover connects to the live cloud with read-only access and shows where it has drifted from the approved design.

connects to the live cloud with read-only access and shows where it has drifted from the approved design. Dawnguard MCP brings the same guardrails into AI coding assistants such as Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, Cursor and ChatGPT.

"AI is accelerating everything, from the way infrastructure is built to the speed at which vulnerabilities can be discovered and exploited," says Abdulrazak. "The answer cannot simply be more security tools or faster responses. We need to change where security begins."

Security starts with design. Adaptive trust starts there too. This press release is accompanied by an explainer video about Dawnguard.

About Dawnguard

Dawnguard is an AI-native Architecture Automation Platform for designing, deploying and continuously verifying secure cloud architecture. By bringing security into the design process from day one, it helps architects, engineering and security teams turn requirements into validated architectures, production-ready Infrastructure as Code and cloud environments that are checked against the approved design.

www.dawnguard.ai

Source

Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Global Attack Surface Grid, Luis Castillo, Charanpal Bhogal, Isy Bangurah, Murat Önder, Kanishka Chauhan, Esha Bhatia, David Senf, Bryan Haley, Evan Zeng, Stacey Yin, Tom Powledge, 16 September 2026.

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