PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the leading AI-powered platform for scientific research and evidence-based product recommendations, is helping Broad Clinical Labs strengthen its digital presence and customer engagement through the integration of Bioz Badges . By transforming scientific publications into interactive content, Broad Clinical Labs is creating new opportunities for website visitors to explore research and engage more deeply with its scientific services.

In an increasingly competitive landscape, providing access to credible scientific evidence is essential to building trust and supporting informed decision-making. Through Bioz Badges, Broad Clinical Labs brings published research directly into its digital experience, allowing prospective customers to review publication excerpts and better understand the applications associated with its clinical service offerings.

Strong engagement with Bioz Badges demonstrates the value of making scientific evidence more accessible and interactive. Visitors are going beyond traditional website browsing to actively explore publication content, navigate research carousels, and engage with scientific findings. These interactions reflect a meaningful level of interest in the research presented, highlighting the importance of incorporating independent scientific evidence into the customer journey.

Rather than relying solely on traditional marketing materials, Broad Clinical Labs is leveraging Bioz to create a research-driven digital experience that encourages visitors to explore relevant scientific content. Through interactive filtering capabilities, researchers can navigate published studies and identify the services most relevant to their specific applications and research needs. This streamlined approach makes it easier for prospective customers to discover real-world examples of service applications, helping bridge the gap between initial interest and deeper evaluation. By making scientific evidence more personalized, Broad Clinical Labs is positioning published research as a valuable resource throughout the decision-making process while encouraging more meaningful engagement with its services.

"At Broad Clinical Labs, we're always looking for meaningful ways to connect with our audience and make our scientific expertise more accessible," said Taisha Hendrickson, MBA , Head of Integrated Marketing and Communications at Broad Clinical Labs. "Bioz has given us an innovative way to bring published research into our digital experience, allowing visitors to explore the science behind our work. Seeing the strong level of engagement with this content reinforces how important it is to make that information easy to discover."

"Broad Clinical Labs demonstrates how scientific publications can become a powerful driver of meaningful customer engagement," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "The strong interaction with their Bioz Badges shows that website visitors are interested in exploring the research behind scientific products and services. Broad Clinical Labs is creating a more informative digital experience while gaining valuable visibility into how its audience engages with scientific content."

As Broad Clinical Labs continues to expand its digital engagement strategy, Bioz Badges provide a scalable way to showcase scientific evidence while reducing the manual effort associated with identifying, organizing, and presenting relevant publications. Through its use of Bioz, Broad Clinical Labs is demonstrating how published research can serve as more than scientific validation, becoming an interactive resource that strengthens customer relationships, supports digital marketing performance, and encourages deeper engagement with science.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Broad Clinical Labs

Broad Clinical Labs provides genomic sequencing and laboratory services to support clinical research and scientific discovery. Through advanced genomic technologies and scientific expertise, the organization works to make high-quality genomic information more accessible to researchers and healthcare partners.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/broad-clinical-labs-drives-strong-digital-engagement-by-connecting-cu-1250714