ANDORRA LA VELLA, AD / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / PRAAMS, a global provider of institutional investment research, risk management and portfolio management technology for brokers and asset managers, today announces an upgrade to AI Co-Investor 5.0, its proprietary investment research, risk and portfolio management AI model.

AI Co-Investor 5.0 now covers more than 400,000 instruments worldwide, including stocks, bonds, ETFs, funds, commodities, and FX. The platform is expected to add coverage for futures and options soon. For most research questions, the platform can deliver a response in as little as three seconds, at a cost as low as US$0.01 per response. These fast response times and low costs help the platform serve millions of users.

AI Co-Investor's knowledge base continues to be updated every minute and combines PRAAMS's proprietary fundamental research and risk analytics with newsflow from leading providers, company information, regulatory filings, think-tank research and other validated analytical materials. Institutional clients can also incorporate their own knowledge bases and prioritise internal information within the research process.

An extensive library of embeddable iframes enables brokers and asset managers to integrate research and analytical components into their existing platforms, including the AI Co-Investor. The iframes can be customised to each client's investment workflows, interface requirements and branding.

The upgraded platform is available through PRAAMS's B2B offering via API, MCP and web integrations. AI Co-Investor 5.0 Light remains available to individual investors through PRAAMS Personal and tckl.ai web and mobile applications.

One workflow from research to portfolio management

AI Co-Investor 5.0 brings research, risk management, screening, portfolio construction and portfolio analysis and management into a single investment workflow.

In Analyse mode, the users can conduct company and peer analysis, assess financial performance and valuation, analyse news and primary-source materials, and examine sector and macroeconomic developments. The platform supports both focused research questions and more extensive analytical assignments, with source attribution and validation integrated into the research process.

In Explore mode, users can screen more than 400,000 instruments using natural language and filters tailored to each asset class.

Construct mode supports portfolio construction and optimisation across more than 50 parameters. Its optimisation engine evaluates a universe of more than 17 trillion portfolio configurations to identify portfolios aligned with defined risk, return, allocation and other constraints.

Manage mode supports analysis, reporting, modelling, backtesting, forecasting, stress testing, and many other ongoing portfolio management tasks.

"Investment research, risk and portfolio management have historically been costly to deliver at scale," said Rinat Kirdan, CFA, Co-founder and CEO of PRAAMS. "With responses delivered in as little as three seconds and costs as low as US$0.01 per response, AI Co-Investor leads dedicated investment AI platforms worldwide in speed and cost. Together with coverage of more than 400,000 instruments, this enables brokers and asset managers to extend their offerings to millions of users worldwide without a proportionate increase in costs."

Built for institutional investment workflows

AI Co-Investor 5.0 combines financial-market data, proprietary analytics and finance-specific methodologies to support professional investment decisions.

Continuously updated investment intelligence . The platform's knowledge base is updated every minute, allowing its output to incorporate current market information.

. The platform's knowledge base is updated every minute, allowing its output to incorporate current market information. Finance-specific methodology . Professional-grade research, risk management and portfolio management methodologies are embedded into the AI model.

. Professional-grade research, risk management and portfolio management methodologies are embedded into the AI model. Validated financial data . Prices, financial statements, corporate actions, peer analysis and many other financial inputs provide a consistent foundation for research, risk and portfolio analysis.

. Prices, financial statements, corporate actions, peer analysis and many other financial inputs provide a consistent foundation for research, risk and portfolio analysis. Global cross-asset coverage . The platform combines curated news, company reports, filings, earnings-call transcripts, presentations, think-tank research, PRAAMS's proprietary analytics and other inputs across more than 400,000 instruments.

. The platform combines curated news, company reports, filings, earnings-call transcripts, presentations, think-tank research, PRAAMS's proprietary analytics and other inputs across more than 400,000 instruments. Traceable research and calculations . Source attribution and drill-through access to underlying data allow investment professionals to review the evidence and calculations supporting each conclusion.

. Source attribution and drill-through access to underlying data allow investment professionals to review the evidence and calculations supporting each conclusion. Evidence-based analysis . The platform is designed to deliver direct and consistent conclusions and challenge assumptions where the underlying evidence warrants it.

. The platform is designed to deliver direct and consistent conclusions and challenge assumptions where the underlying evidence warrants it. Support for more than 150 languages. Investment professionals can conduct research across major global markets and work in their preferred language.

"Clients can add and prioritise their own knowledge bases, then embed customised interfaces using our extensive iframe library," said Kseniia Liagushkina, co-founder and COO of PRAAMS. "This gives institutions full control over their research inputs and how they deliver investment intelligence. They can also add or modify interfaces on the fly as their clients' preferences evolve."

About PRAAMS

PRAAMS provides institutional technology and AI for investment research, risk management and portfolio management. Its platform covers more than 400,000 global stocks, bonds, ETFs, funds, commodities, and FX, with futures and options added soon.

PRAAMS provides white-label, customisable and turnkey solutions for brokers and asset managers, available through API, MCP, iframes, web and mobile integrations. The company also develops PRAAMS Personal and tckl.ai for individual investors.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://b2b.praa.ms.

Press contacts

Rinat Kirdan, CFA

Co-founder and CEO, PRAAMS

rk@praa.ms

Kseniia Liagushkina

Co-founder and COO, PRAAMS

kl@praa.ms

SOURCE: PRAAMS SL

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/praams-ai-co-investor-now-covers-400-000-global-instruments-with-res-1251263