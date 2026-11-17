Aareal Bank and pbb refinance award-winning mixed-use property in Paris with a €138.5 million senior loan
Thomas Rutzki
Jasmin Maraslioglu
Aareal Bank AG, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. The Bank uses its expertise to identify trends, challenges and opportunities at an early stage and to exploit them for the benefit of its stakeholders. It provides financing, banking services and payment solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank's business strategy focuses on sustainable business success, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects forming an integral part of this strategy.
Aareal Bank comprises the business segments Structured Property Financing and Banking & Digital Solutions. The Structured Property Financing segment contains the property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank assists its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank serves the needs of businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner - combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking.
Ingo Buchholzer
About pbb
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (www.pfandbriefbank.com) is a leading European specialist lender for commercial real estate finance. pbb is a major issuer of Pfandbriefe, which makes it also an important player in the European covered bond markets overall. pbb's shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Laura Sergeant
About Groupe Galia
Galia is a family-owned real estate group established 40 years ago, drawing on its expertise to develop a diverse range of projects, including boutique hotels, contemporary office buildings and innovative mixed-use developments.
Today, the company brings together a team of more than 30 real estate professionals, including developers, finance specialists, engineers and asset managers. Its mission is to envision and create places to live that are sustainably rooted in their surroundings and designed to serve the needs of their users across the residential, retail, office and hospitality sectors.
End of Media Release
Issuer: Aareal Bank AG
Key word(s): Real estate
17.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|XS2971584813
|WKN:
|A289M2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|EZKODONU5TYHW4PP1R34
|EQS News ID:
|2435820
|End of News
|EQS Media
2435820 17.11.2026 CET/CEST