Researchers at China's Hohai University have examined seasonal vegetation changes at the 21 GW Gonghe Talatan solar power cluster in Gonghe County, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai province, China, and have found that vegetation levels surpassed pre-construction levels within two years of PV installation. The region is characterized by predominantly flat terrain at an average elevation of approximately 2,920 meters and a cold, arid to semi-arid climate. Average annual temperatures stand at 4.1 C, while annual precipitation reaches 303 mm, nearly 88% of which falls between May and ...

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