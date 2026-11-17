Authorities in three Vietnamese provinces have advanced plans for utility-scale floating solar projects, with installations ranging from 30 MW to over 300 MW. The province of Gai Lai in southcentral Vietnam is preparing a groundbreaking ceremony for a 35 MW floating solar project this week. The Bau Can floating solar power plant is expected to span 47 hectares in total, 30 of which will cover the surface on the Bau Can lake. Local press lists Bau Can Solar Energy joint stock company (JSC) as the investor, with total costs expected to reach VND 613 billion ($23.8 million). Installation is due for ...

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