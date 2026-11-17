UST FinX, the Financial Services Platform from UST, today announced a strategic partnership with FintechOS, the Agentic Platform for Unified Product Operations. Together, the companies will help mid-tier banks deliver seamless customer experiences and streamlined operations by combining FintechOS's product and pricing, origination, and customer engagement capabilities with UST FinX's composable banking platform. The partnership enables financial institutions to modernize progressively, simplify integration across technology landscapes, and launch new products faster.

This partnership gives mid-tier banks the flexibility to evolve their technology architecture in line with business priorities, combining UST FinX's BIAN-aligned banking platform, UST's global scale and delivery excellence, and FintechOS Unified Origination Solution. This approach enables transformation without the disruption and risk of a large-scale replacement program.

The strategic partnership addresses the modernization needs of mid-tier banks, community banks, credit unions, and building societies globally, initially focusing on North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

According to the latest Digital Banking Report, financial institutions face growing pressure as half of consumers abandon account opening due to poor digital experiences, while many drop loan applications that take over five minutes. User Testing's 2025 UK Banking Benchmark Report found that 68% of banking customers have abandoned an account-opening process due to poor experiences. Mid-tier banks must compete with larger banks investing heavily in digital experiences, as well as digital-native banks and fintechs offering faster lending and onboarding experiences. Legacy origination systems, manual processes, and tightly coupled architectures can slow decision-making, increase operational costs, and make it difficult to introduce new products. To keep pace with rising consumer expectations and fend off competitors, financial institutions must move beyond point solutions and adopt a modern digital origination platform.

FintechOS's capabilities will be integrated with UST FinX Glue, the platform's orchestration layer, with credit origination as the initial focus of the partnership, designed to support multiple products and business lines. This will enable banks to deploy modern origination functionality as part of a broader banking architecture, rather than a standalone point solution. The partnership gives banks the freedom to add and own new banking capabilities over time, aligned to their business strategy and priorities.

Teo Blidarus, Founder and CEO at FintechOS, said, "Banks need a practical way to modernize product operations and origination while introducing AI with control and purpose. UST FinX and FintechOS bring complementary strengths to that challenge. By combining UST FinX's composable architecture and delivery capabilities with FintechOS 8 Blue Sky, we aim to accelerate transformation and make next-generation banking capabilities accessible to mid-tier financial institutions."

"Banks need to move beyond the limitations of legacy technology to compete in a market where speed, flexibility and customer experience define success. Our partnership with FintechOS brings modern origination capabilities into UST FinX's composable banking platform, making it easier for mid-tier banks to modernize incrementally, integrate with their existing systems and realize business value at every stage of the journey," said Liam Leahy, Chief Executive Officer, UST FinX.

About FintechOS

FintechOS is the Agentic Platform for Unified Product Operations, helping banks and other financial institutions modernize how they design, launch, originate and manage financial products. The platform brings product and pricing, origination, and customer engagement into a unified operational flow, reducing the fragmentation caused by complex processes and disconnected systems. This enables financial institutions to launch and manage products faster, modernize progressively and introduce AI into their operations with greater control. Visit fintechos.com.

About UST FinX

UST FinX helps mid-tier financial institutions modernize progressively through a composable, BIAN-aligned platform combined with deep banking expertise and global delivery capabilities. By providing the flexibility to evolve beyond legacy constraints, UST FinX enables banks to improve customer experience, accelerate innovation and adopt new capabilities, including AI, while serving as a single accountable partner across technology, delivery, and operations. Visit ustfinx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261116063887/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts, FintechOS:

Matthew Lloyd

matthew@ecologymedia.co.uk



Media Contacts, UST:

Media.relations@ust.com