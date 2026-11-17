Guide Unveiled FAST Thermal Camera, Redefining On-Site Inspection

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide officially launched the FAST Series Advanced Thermal Camera at the Power Transmission & Distribution Technology Expo 2026 in Cologne. As a featured speaker in the exhibition forum, Guide introduced its latest innovation to the industry professionals, marking an exciting moment in the series' debut.

The launch drew considerable attention from exhibition visitors eager to discover the camera's latest imaging technologies and intelligent inspection features. At Guide's booth, professionals stopped to experience the FAST Series firsthand, explore its AI-powered capabilities, and discuss its potential across electrical inspections, industrial maintenance, HVAC diagnostics, building inspections, and automotive applications.

Designed to make on-site inspections clearer, faster, and smarter, FAST Series combines advanced thermal imaging with intelligent tools. The series comprises four models with different infrared resolutions: F2 (256 × 192), F3 (320 × 240), F4 (480 × 360), and F6 (640 × 480), offering flexible options for diverse inspection requirements.

Advanced Imaging: Reveal More Thermal Details

Equipped with 4× real-time Super Resolution (SR), a 50 Hz frame rate, and ApexVision technology delivering NETD =15 mK, FAST Series helps users capture fine thermal details and visualize subtle temperature differences. Its 4.1-inch touchscreen provides a spacious viewing experience, while the new MIX image mode overlays thermal information onto visible-light images in regions with elevated temperatures, helping users identify potential hotspots while retaining surrounding visual details.

Smooth Operation: Powered by Android 15.0

Built on Android 15.0, FAST Series delivers a responsive and intuitive operating experience. A 40-meter laser rangefinder, fast charging to 90% in approximately 1.5 hours, and up to 10 hours of operating time further support efficient field inspections across different working environments.

Smart Inspection: AI-Powered Terminal Recognition

FAST Series simplifies electrical inspections with AI-powered terminal recognition. Its customized AI algorithm automatically detects and highlights multiple terminals on the thermal image, eliminating manual marking and measurement-point setup. Powered by an onboard AI processor, it works offline and can recognize selected terminals even at a distance of 1.5 m, making inspections faster and more efficient.

Experience FAST at the Exhibition

Under the slogan "FAST On-Site. Thermal Insight.", FAST Series brings together advanced imaging, smooth operation, and intelligent inspection capabilities to support professionals across multiple industries.

Guide invites industry professionals to experience the new series in Cologne, Germany.

Date: November 17-19, 2026

Booth: Hall 10.1, Booth 3007

For more information, please visit www.guideir.com.

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