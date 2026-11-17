Getac's New MX60 and MX60W Bring Mission-Critical Computing to Operators at the Tactical Edge

Compact 6-inch end user devices combine fully rugged reliability, powerful edge intelligence and seamless connectivity for enhanced situational awareness in challenging defence environments

News in brief:

Getac's new 6-inch MX60 and MX60W are purpose-built for the specific needs of defence personnel operating in the field.

Both devices are designed to integrate seamlessly into the heart of modern ATAK (MX60) and WINTAK (MX60W) soldier systems.

Getac's range of secure hands-free carrying options, including optional tactical vest and wrist mounts, further enhances mobility and versatility in challenging environments.

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the launch of its new MX60 and MX60W end user devices (EUDs).

The MX60 will be offered in two Android configurations: Android 15 without Google Mobile Services (Non-GMS), available at launch, and Android 17 with GMS, expected to follow shortly after launch. The MX60W runs Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC. Both EUDs are designed to integrate with ATAK (MX60) and WINTAK (MX60W) soldier systems, providing real-time situational awareness and tactical intelligence to operators in the field.

Edge intelligence for faster decisions

Powered by Qualcomm's QCS6490 chipset - built on the energy-efficient Armv8 64-bit architecture - the MX60 and MX60W deliver up to 13 TOPS of on-device AI performance through the integrated Qualcomm AI Engine, enabling AI workloads to be processed locally for faster decisions at the tactical edge, while long battery life supports extended use between charges. A 6-inch FHD+ LumiBond display offers 1,000 nits of brightness with Getac sunlight readable technology and can dim down to 0.6 nits for low-light and night operations. Combined with a glove-enabled capacitive touchscreen, it delivers clear legibility in changeable weather conditions, while dedicated L1/L5 GPS lets users calculate positions quickly and accurately for faster, more informed decision making in the field.

Seamless connectivity across the integrated soldier system

The MX60 and MX60W are designed to support information exchange within the integrated soldier system. Featuring Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, the devices support reliable wireless connectivity with tactical hubs and peripheral devices, enabling real-time information sharing, and facilitating command and control (C2) interoperability and uncrewed system integration. Both EUDs feature an integrated USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, supporting connectivity with various tactical peripherals and interfaces through compatible cables and adapters, while a MicroSD (MX60) or smart card reader (MX60W) adds flexibility as needed.

Built for efficient mission execution

The MX60 and MX60W offer outstanding mobility in the field. Weighing just 410g, they can be carried and operated for extended periods of time, while optional tactical vest and wrist mounts enable hands-free operations.

Both devices are built to thrive in the harsh operational environments often encountered by frontline operators. MIL-STD-810H and IP67 certifications, together with 6ft (1.8m) drop resistance, provide rugged protection against spillages, drops, bumps, shocks, dust, vibration and more, while a wide operating temperature range of -21°C to 63°C (-5.8°F to 145°F) adds confidence in extreme conditions. The devices are also MIL-STD-461G certified for electromagnetic compatibility, an important consideration when operating alongside radios and other critical electronics.

Functionality meets security

The MX60 and MX60W are designed with real-world functionality in mind. Multiple programmable buttons give operators instant, one-press access to key functions, keeping their focus on the mission rather than on-screen menus, even in gloved or wet conditions.

For enhanced data security, Getac's Secure Erase function allows users to permanently delete all data stored on the device if needed, helping prevent sensitive information from reaching unintended or inappropriate parties.

"Modern defence is increasingly defined by information. Mission success depends on how quickly data can move from sensor to soldier to commander, and how intelligently it can be processed at the very edge of the network," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "Getac is evolving from a rugged device maker into a mission-critical platform provider, building an ecosystem where devices, software and connectivity work together across every domain. The MX60 and MX60W are an important step in that journey, bringing on-device intelligence and dependable interoperability into the hands of the individual soldier."

The MX60 and MX60W will be available from January 2027. For more information, please visit www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm QCS6490 and Qualcomm AI Engine are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries or affiliates) in the US and/or elsewhere. Android and Google Mobile Services are trademarks of Google LLC. Windows is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Getac Technology Corporation.

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