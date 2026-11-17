FICE and the Museo del Traje unveil "La moda a tus pies", celebrating Spanish footwear talent

The exhibition brings together 40 Spanish footwear brands reinterpreting historic garments by Cristóbal Balenciaga, Fortuny, Paco Rabanne and other Spanish fashion icons.

On view until 31 January 2027, the exhibition transforms 35 display cases, celebrating Spanish footwear creativity, innovation and craftsmanship.

MADRID, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museo del Traje, part of Spain's Ministry of Culture, and the Federation of Spanish Footwear Industries (FICE) presents "La moda a tus pies" an exhibition connecting Spanish fashion heritage with contemporary footwear design.

Curated by Javier Echeverría Sola and Juan Gutiérrez, the exhibition presents creations by 40 Spanish footwear companies inspired by historic garments from the Museum's collection. Integrated into 35 display cases throughout the permanent exhibition, the presentation also includes two yellow rooms serving as a prologue and epilogue. Yellow, associated with the lasts used in shoemaking, guides visitors along the exhibition route.

"The knowledge and preservation of heritage take on a particularly enriching dimension when they help generate new interpretations and new forms of creation," says Helena López de Hierro, Director of the Museo del Traje.

Three centuries of fashion and creativity

Spanning the 18th century to the present day, the exhibition explores how silhouettes, embroidery, colours, textures and materials inspire contemporary footwear. Historical references include traditional Spanish dress, a bullfighter's costume from the early 20th century, a Manila shawl and Queen Victoria Eugenia's charra costume, alongside creations by Cristóbal Balenciaga, Mariano Fortuny, Paco Rabanne, Pedro Rodríguez and Sybilla.

Highlights include Fortuny's iconic Delphos dress, circa 1909, reinterpreted by Pons Quintana; a 1960 Pedro Rodríguez dress paired with Lola Cruz; a 1967 Paco Rabanne creation accompanied by Monami and artist Teresa de la Pisa; a 1965 Balenciaga dress belonging to Bunny Mellon alongside Calzados Franjul; and a 1900 Manila shawl reinterpreted by Magrit and Ángeles Espinar.

"Silhouettes, embroidery, colours and materials transcend time, moving from tradition to innovation and modernity, and finding their expression today in the form of shoes," explain the curators.

40 companies, more than 250 proposals

FICE launched an open call after identifying the historical pieces that would inspire the designs. More than 250 proposals were submitted and assessed through an anonymous competition.

The participating brands are Alhamas, Amambaih, Bibi Lou, Callaghan, Calzados Franjul, Castañer, Casteller, Chie Mihara, Defloresyfloreros, Feroz, Flabelus, Flordeasoka, Gaimo, Ganzitos, Glent, Guanabana Handmade, Herce Valverde, Jutelia, Kanna, Lodi, Lola Cruz, Lottusse, Magnanni, Magrit, Martinelli, Mascaró, Monami, Naguisa, Pablosky, Pedro García, Pedro Miralles, Pertini, PieSanto, Pons Quintana, Pretty Ballerinas, RAS, RIA Menorca, Studio Ilana, Toni Pons, Unisa and Museo del Calzado de Elda.

"We are an industry that knows and values its past, draws inspiration from its roots and looks decisively towards the future," says Vicente Pastor, President of FICE.

Craftsmanship, collaboration and international reach

Participating companies collaborated with Spanish artisans and artists specialising in traditional embroidery, bobbin lace, silk flowers, leatherwork and Lunéville embroidery. Contributors include Alfonso Aguilar, Ángeles Espinar, Atelier Cairel, Corina Roselló, Encarnita Berrio, Francisco Carrera Iglesias "Paquili", Genoveva Hita, Isidoro Hernández, Jesús Rosado, Mariana Barturen, Santiago del Palacio and Teresa de la Pisa.

The project builds on "Cristóbal Balenciaga | Shoes from Spain Tribute", presented at Milan's Palazzo Morando in 2025 during Milan Fashion Week and the 130th anniversary of Balenciaga's birth. That exhibition featured 25 original Balenciaga ensembles, including three pieces loaned by the Museo del Traje. Its success inspired the expanded Madrid exhibition, exploring three centuries of Spanish fashion.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture through the Museo del Traje and FICE in collaboration with Acción Cultural Española. The exhibition is supported by ICEX as its main sponsor, alongside the regional governments of the footwear-producing regions: Comunitat Valenciana, La Rioja, Castile-La Mancha and the Balearic Islands. In addition to, local institutions in Elda, Elche, Caravaca de la Cruz, Albacete and Almansa, as well as the Museo del Calzado de Elda and Fundación FICIA.

The project also includes an audiovisual production starring dancer Lucía Lacarra, directed by Luis Soto of BSWT, with principal support from the Generalitat Valenciana through IVACE.

Visitor information

Venue: Museo del Traje, Avenida Juan de Herrera, 2, Madrid

Dates: Until 31 January 2027

Website: www.lamodaatuspies.com

Instagram: @lamodaatuspies.expo

PRESS IMAGES & VIDEO HERE

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