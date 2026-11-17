TECO Showcases AI Data Center and EV Powertrain Solutions in Poland

WARSAW, Poland, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 1504) will join the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA) at the TEEMA Technology Park Industry Day - Poland, held November 17-18 in Warsaw. TECO will showcase its HULK 3.0 and HULK 6.0 Modular Data Center (MDC) solutions alongside next-generation EV powertrain systems, highlighting its integrated capabilities in AI infrastructure and electrification.

HULK Series Accelerate AI Infrastructure Deployment

HULK 3.0, designed for initial AI computing infrastructure deployment, features a 10-module configuration with an IT load capacity of 2.7 MW. It can accommodate 16 advanced computing systems and 12 IT racks. The cooling system combines Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) and Computer Room Air Conditioning (CRAC) systems to support initial AI computing deployments.

HULK 6.0, targeting high-density AI data center campuses, features a 22-module configuration with an IT load capacity of 4.2 MW per data hall. It can accommodate up to 16 advanced computing systems and 24 IT racks. The solution integrates power distribution, cooling, fire protection, and monitoring systems to meet the high reliability and electromechanical integration requirements of large-scale AI computing facilities.

Through factory prefabrication and modular system integration, TECO reduces the complexity of on-site construction, enabling planned delivery timelines of as little as nine months for both solutions, with a design Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) target of 1.2. These solutions allow hyperscale cloud providers, AI cloud and GPU computing service providers, and data center colocation operators to deploy infrastructure in phases, according to their evolving needs.

High-Efficiency Hairpin Motors Drive Electrification

TECO will also showcase its OD180 hairpin motor and EV powertrain portfolio, covering 50-410 kW and 250-800 V. Featuring high slot-fill windings, these motors deliver improved power density, reduced copper losses, enhanced cooling performance, and higher torque output within compact installation spaces.

Applications include light commercial vehicles, 15-32-ton trucks, 9- and 12-meter electric buses, and off-highway equipment such as construction, agricultural, and mining machinery.

By integrating motors, controllers, and reduction gearboxes, TECO provides complete EV powertrain solutions that improve efficiency, shorten development timelines, and support diverse commercial and industrial electrification needs.

Through participation in the TEEMA exhibition, TECO aims to strengthen partnerships with Polish and European industries to expand opportunities in AI infrastructure and electrification markets.

TECO has delivered nearly 1 GW of data center infrastructure worldwide and holds over 85% of Taiwan's electric bus powertrain market. For more information: https://www.teco.com.tw/en-us/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teco-showcases-ai-data-center-and-ev-powertrain-solutions-in-poland-302941804.html