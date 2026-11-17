COSRX Brings Its Biggest Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals to Amazon UK, with Snail Mucin Essence Hitting an All-Time Low of £9.99

Three COSRX favourites come in under £10, with savings of up to 58% across the eight-product line-up.

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 18 to 30 November 2026, COSRX will run its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion on Amazon UK. The line-up is led by the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, which has sold more than 40 million units worldwide. During the event, the essence will be available for £9.99 (58% off), its lowest-ever price on Amazon UK, alongside other COSRX products priced under £10.

Winter nourishment and glow with the Advanced Snail duo

Cold winds and central heating can leave skin feeling tight and looking dull, a familiar case of 'winter face'. For a simple winter routine, start with the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence after cleansing to hydrate skin and leave it with a dewy, glass-skin glow. Follow with the Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream (£11.99, 54% off) to nourish dry-feeling skin and help lock in moisture. The two-step routine works just as well at the end of a long day indoors with the heating on.

The peptide buzz, from first layer to final step

From serums to moisturisers, peptides continue to make waves in skincare, and COSRX offers a way to incorporate them into every step of the routine. COSRX's 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum (£14.24, 43% off) brings peptides into the routine right after cleansing. Formulated with six multifunctional peptides, this lightweight, toner-like booster leaves skin smooth and hydrated for the serum or ampoule that follows. If your routine no longer feels quite right, adding a booster after cleansing is a simple way to refresh it without starting from scratch, since it helps the products you already use work harder.

Next, the Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Glow Serum (£16.99, 37% off) combines blue copper peptides and bakuchiol, a plant-derived alternative to retinol, to help skin look firmer and bouncier. The Blue Peptide Bakuchiol Plump Bounce Cream (£18.99, 32% off) rounds out the routine with a final layer of peptide care while helping lock in moisture.

Morning skincare deals worth stocking up on

Available in a three-pack at around £2.57 per mask, the Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask(£7.70, 49% off) offers an easy way to give skin an extra boost of hydration and glow. For a more targeted refresh, the Peptide Collagen Eye Patch (£12.73, 45% off), formulated with four peptides, collagen, caffeine, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, helps refresh tired-looking eyes and soften the appearance of puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles.

For the final step in a morning skincare routine, the Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen will also be available for £9.22 (46% off).

For 13 days only, shop these Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers at the official COSRX Amazon UK Brand Store.

About COSRX

Founded in 2013, COSRX is a global derma skincare brand known for its "essentials-only" approach: highly effective ingredients, concentrated formulas, and affordable prices. Trusted by millions worldwide and powered by social media virality, COSRX has grown into one of the most influential K-beauty brands across skincare and haircare. Discover COSRX on Amazon. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cosrx-brings-its-biggest-black-friday--cyber-monday-deals-to-amazon-uk-with-snail-mucin-essence-hitting-an-all-time-low-of-9-99--302940179.html