At Orange OpenTech 2026, Orange Business announces the launch of Protected Mode within Live Intelligence. Available today to all customers, it provides a safe space for projects requiring greater data protection, in an environment hosted and operated by Orange in France.

Live Intelligence brings together generative and agentic AI capabilities on a single platform. It helps organizations give employees practical AI tools for everyday work, while enabling expert teams to design, deploy and govern advanced AI agents that automate more complex business processes.

As generative and agentic AI become more widely used in the workplace, one question is becoming increasingly important: how can organizations benefit from the capabilities of different AI models and agents while retaining control over the data they entrust to them?

The requirements for confidentiality, data sovereignty and performance differ depending on the task at hand whether an employee is preparing a presentation, summarizing a document or working with business-critical information. To meet this range of needs, Orange Business is evolving Live Intelligence with two distinct modes, enabling organizations to choose the environment best suited to each use case.

Protected Mode: a simple way to retain control across the AI environment

The new Protected Mode enables organizations to work exclusively in an environment operated by Orange in France, across its data centers and Cloud Avenue platform. When activated, the models, agents, data and documents used remain within this environment.

This makes AI simpler to use for projects that require greater control over data handling. Employees can focus on the task at hand, without having to worry about data protection.

For more general-purpose use cases, Open Mode broadens the choice of available models to include those hosted on external infrastructure in Europe or Switzerland. Whichever mode they choose, customers benefit from the same safeguards across the models available through Live Intelligence: under a Zero Data Retention approach, data is not retained and is not used to train models.

Organizations decide which users can access Protected Mode, Open Mode or both. Users with access to both can switch between them in one click, according to the nature of their project and the capabilities they need. Conversations, agents and related content remain separate between the two modes, in line with the governance framework defined by each organization.

"Businesses no longer want to choose between the power of artificial intelligence and the protection of their data. Their needs vary by role, project and the nature of the information being handled," said Anne-Marie Thiollet, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Orange Business.

"With Protected Mode in Live Intelligence, we enable them to select the most appropriate environment for each use case from a single platform, within a governance framework they control. Our ambition is to make agentic AI accessible in everyday work for business users and expert teams alike."

From AI access to enterprise-scale adoption

Launched commercially in November 2024, Live Intelligence now supports more than 150 active customers and 140,000 users, including Orange employees. With Live Intelligence Studio, developed in partnership with LangChain and announced in March 2026, organizations have a suite of tools to design, test, evaluate, deploy and securely manage autonomous AI agents. These agents can support more complex business processes.

Two years after its launch, customer feedback has highlighted a clear lesson: access to AI tools alone is not enough to drive adoption. Identifying the right use cases, training employees and integrating AI into existing processes are essential to move from experimentation to long-term value.

Orange Business is therefore strengthening its support offer with a new service catalogue for small and medium-sized businesses. It is designed to help them structure, deploy and scale AI use cases that reflect their specific business needs.

This approach is already taking shape across organizations with very different requirements. Rouen University Hospital is deploying Live Intelligence across the Rouen Cœur de Seine Hospital Group to support the adoption of generative AI in its healthcare facilities.

"We chose Live Intelligence to provide teams across the Rouen Cœur de Seine Hospital Group with an accessible, secure generative AI solution tailored to the needs of our healthcare facilities. It opens up new possibilities for our teams. Orange Business's expertise and support give us confidence in the approach to take and in the conditions needed to make the project a success," said Sylvain François, Chief Information Officer, Rouen University Hospital

SICAP, a local electricity distribution company serving the Loiret and Eure-et-Loir regions in France, uses Live Intelligence to support employees in their day-to-day work.

"We were looking for a French solution that was easy to use and met very practical day-to-day needs. With Live Intelligence, our teams can rely on ready-to-use agents and gradually develop their own use cases, all within a trusted framework and a sovereign hosting environment. Over time, our ambition is to entrust more complex tasks to AI agents and deliver tangible productivity gains. Orange Business's support enables us to move forward at our own pace, with a trusted partner," commented Guillaume Thielon, IT Project Manager, SICAP

Orange Business helps organizations of all sizes deploy AI use cases tailored to their business needs, within a governance framework they define.

About Orange Business

Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital integrator, supporting customers to create positive impact and digital business. The combined strength of its next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity expertise, platforms, and partners provides the foundation for enterprises around the world. With 30,000 employees across 65 countries, Orange Business enables its customers' transformations by orchestrating end-to-end secured digital infrastructure and focusing on the employee, customer, and operational experience. More than 30,000 B-to-B customers put their trust in Orange Business globally.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues.

Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA). For more information: www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on X: @orangebusiness

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Emmanuelle Nahmany, Orange Business, emmanuelle.nahmany@orange.com

Séverine Belhomme-Moisand, Orange Business, severine.belhommemoisand@orange.com