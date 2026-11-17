DJ Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIC) Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Nov-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.7039 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 72430292 CODE: PRIC ISIN: LU1931975079 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975079 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIC LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 449967 EQS News ID: 2436598 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2026 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)