DJ Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIP) Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Nov-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.1264 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4547111 CODE: PRIP ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIP LEI Code: 549300KNN25GRP3YZJ75 Sequence No.: 449965 EQS News ID: 2436594 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2026 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)