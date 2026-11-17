Blackboard Offers UK Universities a New Approach to Academic Integrity That Keeps Student Writing Data Private

Cursive by Blackboard moves beyond AI detection to provide evidence of student authorship, while protecting student privacy and intellectual property

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence transforms how students complete assignments, universities across the UK face a growing challenge: verifying student work is authentic while protecting student privacy, intellectual property and trust. Traditional AI detection tools can mistakenly flag students' original work as AI-generated, raising concerns about fairness, reliability, and transparency.

Blackboard is addressing these challenges with Cursive by Blackboard, an authorship verification solution that provides educators with evidence of how students produce their work rather than predictions about whether AI was used. The approach supports more informed, evidence-based conversations between educators and students, without requiring student writing to be collected in a central repository or used to train AI models.

By processing writing activity directly on students' devices, Cursive offers universities a way to uphold academic standards while protecting student data and intellectual property.

"Universities shouldn't have to choose between protecting academic integrity and protecting student data," said Dom Gore, EVP of Product at Blackboard. "Educators need reliable evidence to make informed decisions, and students deserve a fair, transparent process that respects their work. Cursive helps institutions achieve both, moving the conversation beyond AI detection to a better understanding of how students learn, write and demonstrate their knowledge."

A Different Approach to Academic Integrity

Cursive analyses more than 5,000 signals of writing behaviour, including time spent writing, editing activity, revisions and other indicators of student effort.

Educators can review evidence of how an assignment was developed, including a replay of the writing process, to better understand the student's engagement with the work. Students can also see information about the authenticity of their work, creating greater transparency into how it is evaluated.

Privacy by Design: Student Writing Stays on the Student's Device

Unlike approaches that require student writing to be uploaded to centralised databases for analysis, Cursive performs authorship verification processing locally on students' devices without disrupting their existing writing workflows. Instructors receive a record of the writing process through existing submission inboxes to support their review.

Cursive is compatible with major learning management systems, including Blackboard LMS, Canvas, Moodle and D2L Brightspace, giving universities flexibility to adopt authorship verification alongside their existing teaching and assessment technologies.

Learn more:Explore Cursive by Blackboard and its approach to authorship verification, transparency and student data privacy.

About Blackboard

Blackboard delivers the digital environment for transformational teaching and learning. We serve thousands of institutions with the industry's most AI-advanced LMS (Blackboard LMS), Blackboard Ally for accessibility, and institutional effectiveness solutions that put educators and learners at the center. We're an education company that builds technology. Learn more at Blackboard.com.

Media Contact

Erin Mitchell

Press@blackboard.com

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