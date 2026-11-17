ROBOTERA Expands Humanoid Robot Deployment Across China Post's Guangdong Network, Reaching Eight Cities Province-Wide

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROBOTERA has deployed its humanoid robots across China Post Group Guangdong Branch's network, reaching 11 postal hubs in 8 cities across Guangdong Province. This marks the largest-scale and most geographically extensive deployment of embodied intelligence robots in the logistics sector to date. Spanning Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Jiangmen, Shantou, Shanwei, Jieyang and Heyuan, the rollout translates embodied intelligence into new industrial productivity, accelerating the intelligent transformation of postal and logistics operations.

The project is jointly implemented by China Post Group Guangdong Branch and Beijing Xingdongjiyuan Technology Co., Ltd. (ROBOTERA). Guangdong is China's largest province by express parcel volume, making its postal network a demanding real-world environment for validating robotics at scale. The deployment covers varied operating conditions, including high-volume sorting and cross-regional logistics coordination.

Logistics sorting is labor-intensive, involving repetitive physical work under harsh working conditions. Persistent labor shortages and high workforce turnover add to the pressure, especially during peak shopping seasons, when parcel volumes can surge to several times their normal levels. ROBOTERA's humanoid robots help fill capacity gaps by taking on strenuous frontline tasks, supporting stable operations during demand peaks while allowing human workers to focus on higher-value roles such as robot maintenance, operations coordination and quality control.

Since the pilot began at the Guangzhou Postal District Center in March 2026, ROBOTERA's robots have achieved an average induction rate of more than 1,500 parcels per hour, comparable to the performance of experienced human workers. This demonstrates their ability to handle high-throughput sorting tasks in demanding, real-world logistics operations.

Beyond Guangdong, ROBOTERA's integrated solution has also been deployed across postal operations in East China, adapting to different operating environments, parcel types and sorting-line configurations. Its capabilities include irregular-item rejection and adaptive speed control to reduce jams, collisions and missed items. The solution also incorporates ROBOTERA's self-developed five-finger dexterous hand for flexible parcel handling, with multiple power options to accommodate different site requirements and support continuous operation.

ROBOTERA develops general-purpose robots through an AI-native, full-stack in-house technology approach spanning data, motion control, foundation models, dexterous hands and humanoid systems. The company continues to work with logistics operators and industry partners to bring embodied intelligence into more real-world workflows and help build a new engine for industrial productivity.

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