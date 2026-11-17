Tencent Launches Hy4 flash to Power High-Speed, Cost-Efficient AI Deployment for Everyday Workflows

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent today announced the release of Hy4 flash, the latest addition to its Hy model family. Hy4 flash has 224 billion total parameters (including 64 billion Engram parameters) with only 12 billion active parameters, and supports multimodal inputs and a context length of up to 1M tokens. It is the most cost-effective Hy model to date, priced at approximately US$0.070 per million input tokens, US$0.281 per million output tokens, and US$0.003 per million cached input tokens - a substantial reduction from Hy4.

To achieve this level of cost performance while maintaining strong intelligence and practical utility, the Tencent Hy team made a series of engineering choices across the model pipeline:

Pre-training: Hy4 flash incorporates hybrid attention, LatentMoE, and Engram architectural features. The KV cache size is just 1/24 that of Hy3 and 1/6 that of Hy4. Extensive scaling ladder experiments were conducted to ensure performance met expectations.

Hy4 flash incorporates hybrid attention, LatentMoE, and Engram architectural features. The KV cache size is just 1/24 that of Hy3 and 1/6 that of Hy4. Extensive scaling ladder experiments were conducted to ensure performance met expectations. Post-training: Drawing directly from Hy4's architecture, the model inherits strong general intelligence. Reinforcement learning cuts average end-to-end task output tokens by 50 percent.

Drawing directly from Hy4's architecture, the model inherits strong general intelligence. Reinforcement learning cuts average end-to-end task output tokens by 50 percent. Evaluation: The team built WorkIndex, an internal benchmark based on typical WorkBuddy tasks, paired with human evaluations, focusing on deliverable quality, single-turn output length, and task turnaround time rather than public benchmark scores detached from everyday work.

The team built WorkIndex, an internal benchmark based on typical WorkBuddy tasks, paired with human evaluations, focusing on deliverable quality, single-turn output length, and task turnaround time rather than public benchmark scores detached from everyday work. Inference: Combining optimization using megakernel, 4-bit quantization, and DFly techniques, Hy4 flash achieves decoding speeds exceeding 150 tokens per second, enabling low-cost deployment at scale.

As a result, Hy4 flash slightly outperforms the larger Hy4 Preview (770 billion total parameters, 49 billion active parameters) in overall effectiveness, at a significantly lower cost. Based on the internal WorkIndex benchmark, which covers PowerPoint deck creation and editing, document editing, spreadsheet repair, audio/video processing, and visual understanding tasks typical of use with WorkBuddy - Hy4 flash delivers a per-task cost of just 1/13 that of Hy4 Preview, 1/20 that of Hy4, and 1/8 that of DeepSeek-V4.1-Flash-1017 (Max tier, peak-hour pricing).

Additionally, in a blind evaluation with 85 internal Tencent WorkBuddy users across 259 tasks in 27 categories, Hy4 flash achieved user satisfaction close to Claude Haiku 5.5, with the significantly lower per-task cost among all models evaluated and the shortest task completion time.

Hy4 flash is now available across Tencent Cloud TokenHub, WorkBuddy, Yuanbao, WeCom, QQ, ima, and Marvis, with OpenRouter integration coming soon. From now till November 30, users can access Hy4 flash for free on WorkBuddy, and get 50 percent off standard pricing via Tencent Cloud TokenHub.

Guided by a core commitment to practical AI, Tencent Hy continues to push the boundaries of intelligence while delivering exceptional cost performance.

Hy4, released on November 4, joined the ranks of the world's leading open-source AI models, ranking second among Chinese models on the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index and first among open-source models on the Agent Arena leaderboard.

With Hy4 flash, Tencent Hy achieves a stronger balance of intelligence and efficiency for real-world productivity tasks. The team recommends Hy4 flash for most everyday tasks, including deep research, document processing, PowerPoint deck generation, simple front-end displays, and computer use, while directing users to the more capable Hy4 for complex tasks such as long-horizon software engineering. Tencent Hy also plans to open-source Hy4 flash with frequent iterations to continuously improve its practical utility and efficiency for real-world work.

About Tencent

Tencent is a world-leading internet and technology company that develops innovative products and services to improve the quality of life of people around the world. Our communication and social services connect more than one billion people around the world, helping them to keep in touch with friends and family, access transportation, pay for daily necessities, and even be entertained. Our financial technology business covers payment, credit, wealth management and insurance sectors, as we support our partners' business growth and assist with their digital upgrade through FinTech and other enterprise services. We also publish some of the world's most popular video games and other high-quality digital content, enriching interactive entertainment experiences for people around the globe. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998, and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 2004.

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