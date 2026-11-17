APEC University Leaders Convene in Shenzhen to Advance Innovation and Collaboration in the Asia-Pacific

More than 300 participants from 61 universities and organizations across 24 economies gathered in Shenzhen on Nov. 16 for the APEC University Leaders' Forum to explore how higher education can contribute to APEC priorities and drive regional development.

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As an event of the 2026 APEC "China Year", the forum centered on the theme "Open, Innovative, Collaborative: Universities as Catalysts for Asia-Pacific's Prosperous Future."

Tsinghua University and The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen (CUHK-Shenzhen) co-hosted the forum, with support from the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU).

Li Luming, President of Tsinghua University, extended a warm welcome to all guests at the opening ceremony.

In his remarks, Li outlined Tsinghua's efforts to reshape its talent cultivation system to develop innovative leaders for the AI era, strengthen international research collaboration, and translate scientific breakthroughs into practical applications. He also reaffirmed the university's commitment to working with global partners to address shared challenges and promote peace and development.

Dennis Lo, Vice-Chancellor and President of CUHK and Chairman of the Governing Board of CUHK-Shenzhen, emphasized the importance of universities as engines of innovation in addressing global challenges.

Nancy Y. IP, President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Vice-Chair of APRU, also addressed the forum. "Universities have a crucial role in helping to guide technological change-with intellectual rigor, ethical responsibility and a commitment to the public good," she said.

The forum featured two dialogue sessions examining the evolving role of universities and the importance of cross-border collaboration amid advances in AI and geopolitical shifts.

Four thematic sessions in the afternoon explored the future of higher education in the Asia-Pacific in the age of AI. Ouyang Zheng, Dean of Tsinghua Shenzhen International Graduate School (Tsinghua SIGS), moderated the third session.

In his closing remarks, CUHK-Shenzhen President Xu Yangsheng said universities should help students grow through real-world engagement, interdisciplinary learning and human connection, and called for dialogue, practical collaboration and human-centered AI development.

Yang Bin, Vice Chairman of Tsinghua University Council, also delivered remarks at the closing ceremony.

The forum provided a platform for universities to exchange perspectives, strengthen institutional ties, and explore opportunities for collaboration across academia and industry, advancing a shared agenda for higher education and a more innovative and collaborative future for the Asia-Pacific.

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