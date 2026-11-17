Laboratoires Pierre Fabre: FDA Fast Track designation for elticertinib in NSCLC

CASTRES, France, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratoires Pierre Fabre announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to elticertinibi (also known as PFL-721 previously STX-721), for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") harboring EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on both platinum-based chemotherapy and amivantamab.

The FDA's fast track designation is designed to expedite the development and review of therapies to treat serious conditions with significant unmet medical needs. The designation has been granted based on nonclinical data as well as preliminary efficacy data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT06043817). It provides Laboratoires Pierre Fabre with increased opportunities for interaction with the FDA, as well as eligibility for rolling and priority review, if relevant criteria are met.

Elticertinib is a highly differentiated, orally bioavailable, irreversible highly selective investigational tyrosine kinase inhibitor ("TKI") targeting epidermal growth factor receptor ("EGFR") and ERBB2 (HER2) Exon 20 insertion ("ex20ins") mutations.

NSCLC is the most common sub-type of lung cancer and various EGFR mutations are the most frequent drivers of NSCLC, occurring in up to 38% of tumors, depending on geography.ii,iii,iv Of this population, up to 10% have ex20ins mutations.

"This fast-track designation is a first for Laboratoires Pierre Fabre, and a significant milestone that reflects the strength and maturity of our R&D capabilities in oncology. It confirms our ability to bring innovative, highly differentiated therapies from research to patients, and strengthens our ambition to become a recognized global player in precision oncology," said Eric Ducournau, Chief Executive Officer of Laboratoires Pierre Fabre.

"This designation underscores the urgent need for new treatment options for patients with EGFR ex20ins-mutated NSCLC, who still face limited efficacy and significant tolerability challenges with currently available therapies. It will allow us to engage more closely with the FDA to accelerate elticertinib development and bring this targeted therapy to patients faster" said Marie-Andrée Gamache, Laboratoires Pierre Fabre Pharma Chief Executive Officer.

Contact - laure.sgandurra@pierre-fabre.com

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