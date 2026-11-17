£700k Growth Catalyst award supports adaptation of Callavid intravaginal drug delivery platform for live biotherapeutic products and probiotics

Programme addresses pressing need for new approaches to vaginal dysbiosis conditions and supports efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance

Calla Lily Clinical Care, a clinical-stage women's health company, today announced it has been awarded a £700k Innovate UK grant through its Growth Catalyst: Investor Partnerships programme, which pairs grant funding with matched private investment. The grant supports a £1M project, co-funded by Innovate UK, to adapt its patented Callavid platform for the delivery of live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) and probiotics aimed at restoring vaginal microbiome health.

The new programme, FLORA (Focused Lactobacillus Optimised Retention and Adhesion), will leverage the Company's proprietary intravaginal delivery platform to optimise the administration, transfer and retention of the beneficial Lactobacillus species, widely recognised for their role in maintaining a healthy vaginal microbiome.

Vaginal dysbiosis (VDy), an imbalance in the vaginal microbiome most commonly seen as bacterial vaginosis (BV), is associated with increased susceptibility to sexually transmitted infections including HPV and HIV, as well as pelvic inflammatory disease, miscarriage, preterm birth and poorer fertility and IVF outcomes (1,2). Despite increasing clinical understanding of the vaginal microbiome's importance in women's health, treatment of common dysbiosis-related conditions remains largely antibiotic-based and is associated with high recurrence rates, with BV alone recurring in ~58% of women within 12 months (3), contributing to the escalating global challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Targeted delivery of Lactobacilli represents a promising approach to microbiome restoration and to reducing repeated antibiotic treatment. Building on Callavid's development as a platform for optimised progesterone and antibiotic delivery, the FLORA project expands the device into this complementary biotherapeutic indication.

Calla Lily Clinical Care aims to deliver Callavid as the first over-the-counter product specifically designed to maximise probiotic transfer, retention, and colonisation, while overcoming the leakage, dosing inconsistency and usability challenges associated with existing treatment formats. Alongside device development, the Company will also develop a proprietary laboratory model to evaluate bacterial colonisation, generating data to inform future product development.

The award represents the third Innovate UK grant secured by Calla Lily Clinical Care and further strengthens its growing portfolio of translational women's health innovations. The Company's NIHR-funded FREEDOM trial is fully enrolled and now approaching completion, evaluating 400mg progesterone Callavid in patients diagnosed with luteal phase insufficiency a condition associated with an increased risk of infertility and miscarriage (4). The Company also recently joined Wellcome Leap's $50M Focused Antibiotics programme a dedicated project transforming how antibiotics are delivered and directly addressing AMR public health objectives (5).

FLORA marks the third distinct application of the Callavid platform to secure independent, competitive funding: progesterone for threatened miscarriage (NIHR), targeted antibiotic delivery designed to spare the gut microbiome (Wellcome Leap), and now live biotherapeutics and probiotics for vaginal microbiome health (Innovate UK).

"Innovate UK has backed us from our earliest days and helped us build Callavid capital-efficiently. This third award takes us into an entirely new area," commented Thang Vo-Ta, Co-founder and CEO at Calla Lily Clinical Care. "In under two years, the Callavid platform has won competitive funding for three different therapies: progesterone, antibiotics, and now live biotherapeutics and probiotics. The vaginal microbiome is one of the most exciting frontiers in women's health, but even the best bacteria will only help if they reach the right place and stay there. This is where Callavid can make a real difference for women."

Dr Annalisa Jenkins OBE, Advisor to Calla Lily Clinical Care, former CEO of Dimension Therapeutics and Chair of Ori Biotech, added: "Over my career I have seen promising medicines fall short not because the science was wrong, but because getting them to the right place in the body proved harder than anyone expected. The vaginal microbiome is a clear example. The science behind live biotherapeutics is moving quickly, yet how they are delivered has had far less attention. If we can help women restore and maintain a healthy microbiome, we may improve her quality of life and reduce how often she will need repeated courses of antibiotics, lowering the potential for resistance that affects us all. Calla Lily has already taken Callavid from concept into the clinic, and this award gives the team the chance to tackle that delivery problem head on."

References:

van de Wijgert J Jespers V (2017). The global health impact of vaginal dysbiosis. Research in Microbiology 168:859-864. Bayar E et al. (2020). The pregnancy microbiome and preterm birth. Seminars in Immunopathology 42:487-499. Bradshaw et al. (2006). High recurrence rates of bacterial vaginosis over the course of 12 months after oral metronidazole therapy. J Infect Dis 193(11): 1478-1486 Press release (6th May, 2026): Calla Lily Clinical Care doses first patients in clinical trial for intravaginal drug delivery platform for threatened miscarriage Press release (11th August, 2026): Calla Lily Clinical Care selected to join Wellcome Leap's $50M Focused Antibiotics Programme

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117344805/en/

Contacts:

Lily Jeffery

Email: lily.jeffery@zymecommunications.com