The international digital news brand generated incremental value from existing inventory through Opti Digital's Ad Experience Hub, using progressive testing and continuous optimisation to scale monetisation while maintaining control over user experience.

PARIS, FR / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced the results of its collaboration with International Business Times UK, an international digital news brand delivering business, markets, technology and current affairs coverage to a global readership.

Operating in a fast-moving news environment, International Business Times UK continuously explores opportunities to increase the value of its digital audience while maintaining control over advertising quality and user experience. The publisher identified an opportunity to generate incremental revenue from its existing audience and inventory through a monetisation experience that could be tested progressively and scaled across a broader share of its inventory.

"We were looking for ways to generate more value from our existing inventory, and the performance quickly demonstrated the potential of the new experience. It has become a meaningful contributor to our overall advertising revenue," said James Kong, Business Development at International Business Times UK.

Unlocking Incremental Revenue with Ad Experience Hub

International Business Times UK activated Ad Experience Hub, Opti Digital's solution providing publishers with standalone premium advertising experiences designed to unlock additional value from existing inventory.

The activation initially focused on a limited section of the site, using an A/B test against the publisher's existing advertising setup. This enabled both teams to compare monetisation performance, validate the user experience and progressively expand the activation as results were confirmed.

By following a controlled test-and-learn approach, International Business Times UK was able to capture additional revenue opportunities while retaining flexibility over how and where the new experience was deployed.

Progressive Testing and Continuous Optimisation

As performance was validated, the activation expanded across a broader share of International Business Times UK's inventory.

Throughout the rollout, Opti Digital and International Business Times UK closely monitored how the new experience interacted with the existing page layout and advertising setup. Opti Digital progressively refined its positioning to integrate the experience as seamlessly as possible, preserving the incremental revenue opportunity while meeting the publisher's UX requirements.

This continuous optimisation enabled the teams to scale the activation with greater confidence while maintaining control over the overall advertising experience.

"What stood out was how closely the Opti Digital team worked with us throughout the rollout. We tested the experience carefully, reviewed the results and made several adjustments to ensure it worked with our existing advertising setup. That flexibility allowed us to keep improving revenue while maintaining control over the user experience," added James Kong.

As the activation expanded from controlled testing to broader deployment, the new advertising experience became a significant incremental revenue driver for International Business Times UK, demonstrating how differentiated monetisation experiences can create additional value from existing audiences and inventory.

Key Result

+30% programmatic revenue uplift

"International Business Times UK demonstrates the value of combining innovative advertising experiences with progressive testing and continuous optimisation," said Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital. "By giving publishers the flexibility to validate performance, refine the experience and scale what works, we help them unlock greater value from their existing inventory while keeping control over the user experience."

About International Business Times UK

International Business Times UK is an international digital news brand delivering business, markets, technology and current affairs coverage to a global readership.

Operating in a fast-moving news environment, International Business Times UK combines broad international reach with a continuous focus on maximising the value of its digital audience while maintaining control over advertising quality and user experience.

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company specialising in digital media monetisation. Through its AI-powered monetisation platform, fast wrapper, proprietary demand and advanced analytics, we help publishers maximise advertising revenue while improving user experience, web performance and operational efficiency.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including leading publishers such as Euronews, Ziff Davis, Forbes, Gizmodo, Webedia, Valnet and 1XL, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.com

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/international-business-times-uk-increases-programmatic-revenue-by-1250503