For utility-scale PV projects, the DC collection network influences both construction efficiency and long-term connection reliability. Across large arrays, cable routing and repeated wiring operations require careful coordination. SUNKEAN addresses these challenges through two product groups: factory-assembled trunk systems and PV wire harnesses. At RE+, SUNKEAN officially launched its ETL-certified 2000 VDC TRUNK-TTM system, extending its pre-assembled collection portfolio to higher-voltage applications. Designed for large ground-mounted solar plants, the system integrates trunk cables and branch ...

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