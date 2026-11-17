The 103 MW Huatacondo solar plant and its 98 MW/312 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), located in Chile's Tarapacá region, remain disconnected from the national grid nearly three months after a cyberattack in August, as pv magazine reported on Oct. 28. Chile's National Electric Coordinator (Coordinador Eléctrico Nacional) has confirmed that it activated disconnection protocols to protect the grid and that an investigation remains ongoing. On Nov. 11, Chilean lawmaker Cristián Araya Lerdo de Tejada submitted two formal requests for information to the ministries of Public Security and Energy, ...

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