Researchers at Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) are developing colourful, LEGO-like building blocks capable of harvesting sunlight and converting it into electricity. The technology uses luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs) combined with photovoltaic cells, potentially opening up new opportunities for solar-powered educational toys, urban infrastructure and building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). The blocks are made from transparent polymers containing fluorescent dyes that absorb incoming light and re-emit it at longer wavelengths, according to lead researcher Martijn van Best. "The ...

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