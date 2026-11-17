Quorum Cyber Completes Acquisition of Ontinue, Advancing Its Vision for Microsoft-First Autonomous Cyber Defense

Combination Brings Together Agentic AI, Experienced Cyber Defenders and Deep Microsoft Expertise to Deliver Proactive, Continuous and Trusted Cyber Defense

EDINBURGH and ZURICH, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Cyber, an award-winning Microsoft-centric cybersecurity services provider, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of

Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered managed security operations. The transaction brings together two Microsoft-focused cybersecurity companies with complementary capabilities and a shared ambition to help organizations stay ahead of cyber risk.

Quorum Cyber and Ontinue will continue to operate under their existing brands as the integration begins. The focus is to create a broader portfolio and a more complete approach to cyber resilience, while maintaining the trusted service and security outcomes customers rely on today.

Together, the organizations bring deep expertise across managed detection and response, proactive risk reduction, incident response, professional services, and AI-powered security operations. Their shared vision is to move cyber defense beyond responding to threats and toward a model that is proactive, autonomous, trusted and continuously improving.

Looking ahead, Quorum Cyber and Ontinue plan to unveil a unified portfolio in early 2027, bringing together the strengths of both organizations to deliver a broader, more proactive approach to cyber resilience.

For customers, the priority is continuity today and greater value over time. Customers will continue to receive the service and security outcomes they rely on, while gaining access to the broader expertise, innovation and services of the combined organization.

"This is a defining milestone for Quorum Cyber and Ontinue, but more importantly, it marks the beginning of what we build together," said Kevin Hanes, CEO of Quorum Cyber. "While this transaction is an acquisition, our mindset is that of a merger. Both companies have built strong businesses, teams, and customer relationships. Together, we have an opportunity to shape the future of cyber defense, combining agentic AI, experienced defenders and deep Microsoft expertise to keep customers ahead of cyber risk."

Advancing Proactive, Autonomous Cyber Defense

The combination reflects a shared belief that the future of cybersecurity will require more than faster detection and response. As AI accelerates both the speed of attacks and the pace of defense, organizations need a security model that can continuously identify risk, act with greater autonomy and improve over time without sacrificing human judgment, trust or accountability.

Ontinue's Agentic SOC and AI-powered managed security operations complement Quorum Cyber's cyber resilience, threat intelligence, incident response and professional services. These capabilities underpin the companies' mission to deliver a more complete approach to managing and reducing cyber risk.

"Ontinue was built on the belief that security operations needed to fundamentally change for the autonomous AI era, moving beyond alert detection and response to focus more broadly on reducing cyber risk and strengthening resilience," said Moritz Mann, CEO of Ontinue. "Joining Quorum Cyber gives us the opportunity to take that vision much further. We share a Microsoft-first foundation and a belief that agentic AI defends at machine speed with increasing agency and trust while humans make critical judgements and decisions. For our customers, this means preserving what they value today while expanding the capabilities and expertise available to them. For our people, it is an opportunity to apply their expertise to a broader mission and shape how AI-powered cyber defense evolves."

A Shared Commitment to Microsoft Security

The combination brings together two organizations with extensive experience across the Microsoft Security ecosystem.

Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, holds all Microsoft Security specializations, is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and was named the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. Ontinue is also a MISA member and has been repeatedly recognized by Microsoft for its security innovation, including as Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year and through multiple Microsoft award finalist recognitions.

Together, the companies will draw on their Microsoft expertise to help customers get greater value from Microsoft Security technologies and evolve their security operations for an era in which both threats and defenses are increasingly powered by AI.

The closing follows Quorum Cyber's September 16, 2026 announcement that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ontinue.

Eterna Growth Partners, a private investment firm and current majority investor of Quorum Cyber is the majority investor of the combined company. Quorum Cyber was advised by Mintz, Macfarlanes, and Schellenberg Wittmer and Ontinue was advised by Raymond James and Bär & Karrer.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Quorum Cyber

Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is a proactive, threat-led cybersecurity company helping organizations build resilience in an increasingly complex, AI-enabled threat landscape. With customers across North America, the UK and beyond, Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. For more information, visit www.quorumcyber.com.

About Eterna Growth Partners

Eterna Growth Partners ("Eterna") is a North American private equity firm specializing in middle-market technology investments. Built on the belief that enduring value comes from enduring partnership, Eterna employs a thematic investment approach and deep sector expertise to support management teams in accelerating growth, fostering innovation and building durable businesses. Eterna invests across vertical solutions, infrastructure technology, cybersecurity, healthcare IT, cloud solutions, and financial technology. Additional information is available at www.eternagrowth.com and LinkedIn.

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