QS Sustainability Rankings 2027

Lund University retains crown for World's Best University for Sustainability

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, have released the 2027 edition of the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability.

This year's ranking features 2,000+ universities across 107 locations. Sweden's Lund University retains first place, followed by ETH Zurich, up to second, and University of Toronto, down to third after leading in 2024 and 2025.

The US is most represented higher education system(214 universities), followed by Mainland China(149), the UK(105) and India(99).

Leigh Kamolins, QS Director of Analytics and Evaluation, said: "The QS Sustainability Rankings 2027 come at a critical moment, with 2030 approaching and just 36% of measurable UN Sustainable Development Goal targets progressing, while 15% have regressed. The need to accelerate environmental and social action is increasingly urgent."

Top-10 2027 2026

1 1 Lund University Sweden 2 11 ETH Zurich Switzerland 3 2 University of Toronto Canada 4 5 University of British Columbia Canada 5 7 UNSW Sydney Australia 6 13 Stanford University USA 7 267 University of Cambridge UK 8 11 University of California, Berkeley (UCB) USA 9 3 UCL UK 9 11 The University of Melbourne Australia

Brazil , Mexico and Chile feature in the global top-200, with Universidade de São Paulo(62nd), UNAM(151st) and PUC Chile(178th).

, and feature in the global top-200, with Universidade de São Paulo(62nd), UNAM(151st) and PUC Chile(178th). Saudi Arabia's KAU overtakes the American University of Beirut as the Arab region's leading institution, rising from 194th to 166th.

KAU overtakes the American University of Beirut as the Arab region's leading institution, rising from 194th to 166th. Egypt has the most ranked universities in Africa (31), but South Africa retains the continent's four highest-ranked institutions, led by UCT(88 th ).

has the most ranked universities in (31), but retains the continent's four highest-ranked institutions, led by UCT(88 ). The UK leads globally with 30 universities in the top-100 for sustainability, including seven in the top-20, more than any other system.

leads globally with 30 universities in the top-100 for sustainability, including seven in the top-20, more than any other system. Australia has two universities in the global top-10: UNSW(5th) and Melbourne(9th). Melbourne ranks first for Social Impact, while RMIT places first for Equality.

has two universities in the global top-10: UNSW(5th) and Melbourne(9th). Melbourne ranks first for Social Impact, while RMIT places first for Equality. Canada has three universities in the global top-20: Toronto, UBC and McGill(12th).

has three universities in the global top-20: Toronto, UBC and McGill(12th). The US places 22 universities in the top-50 for Employability and Outcomes but none in the top-200 for Impact of Education.

places 22 universities in the top-50 for Employability and Outcomes but none in the top-200 for Impact of Education. In Germany , Bonn and TUM climb into the global top-50, while LMU Munich enters the top 100. Hamburg remains the country's highest-ranked university(32nd).

, Bonn and TUM climb into the global top-50, while LMU Munich enters the top 100. Hamburg remains the country's highest-ranked university(32nd). France's Paris-Saclay climbs to a national record of 24th and Institut Polytechnique de Paris enters the top-100.

Paris-Saclay climbs to a national record of 24th and Institut Polytechnique de Paris enters the top-100. Italy records the strongest net improvement among the ten most-represented countries. Politecnico di Milano and Università di Padova are its highest-ranked universities, at 106th.

records the strongest net improvement among the ten most-represented countries. Politecnico di Milano and Università di Padova are its highest-ranked universities, at 106th. 38% of India's universities climb, among the highest in Asia. IIT Delhi remains the top-ranked, rising to 194th globally.

Read the full release:Global_Sustainability_2027_EN_D2.1_E1.0_MEDIA

Methodology

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