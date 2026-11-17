Costero Brokers Appoints Jen Mahoney to its Board of Directors

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jen Mahoney to its board of directors.

Mahoney brings a wealth of executive leadership and operational expertise to Costero Brokers. She currently serves as Chief of Staff at Heffernan Insurance Brokers, where she provides strategic guidance and executive leadership over core business functions, including HR, legal, marketing, and operations. Mahoney joined Heffernan in 2006 as Executive Assistant to the CEO and advanced through the organisation, becoming Chief Operating Officer in 2013 before taking on her current role in 2024. She also serves on the Heffernan Group Board of Directors. Before entering the insurance industry, she worked as a staff engineer at a Bay Area environmental consulting firm, and she holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I am honoured to join Costero's Board of Directors," said Jen Mahoney. "I admire John Tallarida's leadership and his focus on delivering innovative client solutions, and I look forward to supporting the team as Costero continues to grow."

"Jen brings a rare combination of strategic vision and operational know-how, and I am delighted to welcome her to the Costero board," said John Tallarida, CEO of Costero Brokers. "Her leadership experience and perspective will be invaluable as we steer the continued growth of Costero Brokers in the UK."

Mahoney's appointment underscores Costero Brokers' commitment to assembling a diverse and seasoned board focused on the company's continued progress.

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, is an independent, dynamic, and entrepreneurial insurance and reinsurance Lloyd's of London wholesale broker specializing in finding capacity for hard-to-place or emerging risks. Costero focuses on open market facultative, binding authority, reinsurance, and alternative risk transfer business placed into Lloyd's of London, European, and international company markets. Whether clients are brokers, coverholders (MGAs), captives, or insurers, the team draws upon steadfast relationships with underwriters and is passionate about delivering tailor-made solutions to their insurance and reinsurance needs. Costero Brokers is an approved Lloyd's coverholder, which it uses strategically to support clients' business.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com.

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