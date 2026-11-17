Tales of Border Towns | Echoes of the Tianshan Mountains

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:

You may have heard the name-Manas.

Manas is a hero galloping across the mountains, and a living encyclopedia of folk culture passed down over a thousand years. The story of how Manas and seven generations of his descendants united tribes to resist invaders and defend their homeland has been sung for over a thousand years.

Nowadays, Manas inheritors from China and Kyrgyzstan sing in a shared language and shared melodies, making it a vivid symbol of the close bonds between the two peoples.

From oral singing on horseback to handwritten manuscripts, and now to digital preservation, Manas is reaching an ever wider audience. The heroic song has no final chapter. When young people from the two countries sing the same melody again, trickles of people-to-people friendship gather into the great river of China-Kyrgyzstan friendship, crossing the mountains and surging forward.

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