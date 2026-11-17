London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - CrawlJobs reported a 15% increase in job applications on JOBS.PL in the first two weeks after the Polish job board's relaunch, while traffic held steady, according to company data. CrawlJobs announced on July 23, 2026, that it had become the strategic technology investor in JOBS.PL and would lead the platform's modernization.

CrawlJobs

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CrawlJobs' search technology helped JOBS.PL expand its database to about 250,000 job listings. Based on its November 16 review of public listing counts on four recruitment sites, CrawlJobs estimates that JOBS.PL now has the largest job listings database on the Polish market. It displayed more than three times as many listings as Pracuj.pl, which showed about 73,000 that day.

JOBS.PL launched in March 1998, when online recruitment was still new in Poland. The relaunched site lets candidates narrow a search by salary, contract type, experience level, and remote or hybrid work. Someone starting a first job can find openings that require no prior experience. Someone considering a move can look for jobs that include accommodation, check pay for a particular role, or use a salary calculator to compare offers. When CrawlJobs announced the investment in July, it said the modernization would take place in stages so employers and job seekers could continue to use JOBS.PL throughout the transition.

In the first two weeks after the JOBS.PL relaunch, average session duration increased by about 108% and candidates submitted 15% more applications, while site traffic remained roughly unchanged.

The companies are also integrating services for different stages of a job search. On CV.pl, applicants can build a resume from one of nine templates and see their edits as they type. Those who already have a resume can upload a PDF or Word document to check whether hiring software can read it. The review covers details that can be easy to overlook, including how contact information appears and how previous jobs are organized.

Wakaty.pl focuses on local hiring. A candidate can start with a city and explore openings in the surrounding area, including listings from public employment offices and verified employers. KarieraManagera.pl serves people seeking management and executive positions. Alongside the listings, readers can find articles on leadership and career development, and check details such as the salary and location of a role before deciding whether to apply.

Further launches are planned for November and December 2026. The rollout includes OfertyPracy.pl for job listings, Praktyki.pl for internships, and Szkolenia.com for training. Testy.pl and Kadry.pl are also on the release schedule. The companies have also announced plans for mobile apps for JOBS.PL, CV.pl, Wakaty.pl, and KarieraManagera.pl. These would give people another way to search for work and use the services as they prepare an application.

"What drew us to JOBS.PL was that Polish job seekers and employers had known the name for decades," said Simon Bodych, founder and CEO of CrawlJobs. "We plan to acquire established recruitment platforms in other countries. In the coming months, we intend to seek a strategic investor to help finance those acquisitions." The JOBS.PL investment marked the first step in CrawlJobs' international expansion.

About CrawlJobs

CrawlJobs is a British-Polish recruitment technology company headquartered in London, with a technology team in Poland. Its job search platform brings together openings from employers' career sites and listings posted directly by employers.

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