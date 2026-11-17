In its 30th anniversary year, ImageWorks continues to improve its convenience retail portfolio with purpose-built systems for beer caves and refrigerated coolers.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / ImageWorks Display (IWD) today announced two product advances for convenience retail: a re-imagined Planniq Strong, enhanced to bring greater strength, organization, and shoppability to the beer cave; and Planniq Chill, a gravity-fed cooler shelving system that keeps refrigerated products organized, visible, and ready to shop. The introductions reflect IWD's ongoing focus on improving and expanding its whole-store portfolio around customer needs as the company celebrates 30 years of being fiercely focused on clients first.

Both systems reflect the engineering discipline and build quality IWD has applied to retail environments for three decades. The re-imagined Planniq Strong and the development of Planniq Chill show how the company listens to customers, learns from field conditions, and turns those insights into practical product improvements.

Planniq Strong Re-Imagined: Built to Work Harder in the Beer Cave

Beer caves place exceptional demands on fixtures. Cold temperatures, heavy product loads, high traffic, and frequent restocking require systems engineered for sustained performance. The re-imagined Planniq Strong brings greater strength, organization, and shoppability to that environment.

Planniq Strong delivers high-capacity beer cave merchandising with industry-leading capacity of 4,700 pounds per section, 900 pounds per shelf, and 2,000 pounds per base. Open, post-free sightlines improve product visibility, while flexible sizes, shelving options, and corner configurations help retailers adapt the system to their space. A sleek black finish, sturdy back panels, wire and flip headers, and optional wall anchor kits complete the system.

Available in 60? and 72? fixture heights with center-to-center widths of 24?, 36?, and 48?, Planniq Strong accommodates three shelves on 60? units and four shelves on 72? units. Shelf width options of 24? and 30? provide additional configuration flexibility. Planniq Strong is expected to be available in early Q1 2027. The system carries a one-year warranty on standard components.

For retailers, the result is a beer cave designed around clearer product visibility, stronger organization, and a more shop-ready environment.

"Bring us your beer cave. We'll help build the right solution," reflects IWD's collaborative approach: understand the environment, define the need, and build for performance.

Planniq Chill: Gravity-Fed Cooler Shelving, Built the Way Clients Asked for It

Planniq Chill is a direct result of IWD's client-first philosophy in action. Clients asked for gravity-fed cooler shelving with the same high quality and durability they had come to expect from other ImageWorks products.

The result is a gravity-fed shelving system that keeps refrigerated products organized, visible, and ready to shop. Smooth-flowing roller mats keep products front-facing, while adjustable dividers simplify restocking and help make every foot count. The system merchandises more formats, from single-serve beverages and snacks to multipacks and fully cooled 24-can cases.

Key features include a sleek black powder coat finish, clearly marked vertical uprights for accurate shelf placement, clear front and rear extrusions for UPC/SKU label management, and front metal C-channels for additional promotional signage. The system's 88? vertical posts and 1-1/4? upright pitch accommodate standard planograms without modification.

Planniq Chill is available in fixture widths of 26? and 30?, with shelf depth options of 36? and 46? (additional sizes available). Options include removable roller mats with divider wires adjustable in 1/8? increments, rear retainer wire for product security, and clear product retainers in two heights for multiple package sizes.

"Tell us how your coolers need to perform. We'll help make it happen," said Brian H. Welker, Vice President of Strategy & Innovation at ImageWorks Display. "After 30 years of delivering solutions for repeat customers, our established track record demonstrates the performance and reliability of ImageWorks products."

Convenience Covered: A Whole-Store Partner in Its 30th Year

Planniq Strong and Planniq Chill strengthen a portfolio that supports virtually every area of the convenience store. The Planniq line spans center store gondola shelving (Planniq Gondola and Planniq Core), beer cave and heavy product displays (Planniq Strong), gravity-fed cooler shelving (Planniq Chill), beverage displays (Planniq Bev), checkout and queue management (Planniq Queue), and secure product displays (Planniq Lock). Together with IWD's Xulta Impact and Xulta Classic back bar systems, the portfolio gives retailers one partner across the store.

That whole-store capability has been built through 30 years of retailer partnerships-listening closely, designing for real operating conditions, and supporting execution beyond installation.

"Thirty years in, our growth reflects what happens when every client engagement is treated as a partnership rather than a transaction," said Justin Raney, CEO of ImageWorks Display. "Clients return because our products perform, our teams stay engaged, and we follow through on our commitments."

That approach is expressed in IWD's tagline, Fiercely Focused on Clients First, and reinforced by its mantra of Extreme Customer Centricity. It guides improvements to established systems such as Planniq Strong, the development of customer-requested solutions such as Planniq Chill, and the continued evolution of the Planniq portfolio. After 30 years, the focus remains practical: listen closely, improve continuously, and build solutions that perform in the store.

Availability

Planniq Chill is available now. The re-imagined Planniq Strong is expected to be available in early Q1 2027. For product specifications, configuration options, or to speak with an IWD team member, visit imageworksdisplay.com or call 800-704-3660.

About ImageWorks Display

ImageWorks Display designs and manufactures retail display systems that help brands and retailers convert strategy into in-store impact. From industrial design and engineering to store planning, installation, and field services, ImageWorks delivers design-forward, execution-ready solutions built to scale. Learn more at imageworksdisplay.com.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries:

Anne M. Berg, President, Vyway Market & Brand Strategy | 651-271-1111

Corporate Inquiries:

Robert Baggett, Manager, Brand & Marketing, ImageWorks Display | 336-898-0625

###

SOURCE: ImageWorks Display

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/imageworks-display-advances-whole-store-solutions-with-a-re-imagined-p-1252156