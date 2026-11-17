Sòphia HT, a Saentra Forge strategic investment, strengthens its access to aerospace and defense networks in Singapore and Southeast Asia, supporting industrial partnerships and business development

MILAN, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saentra Forge (Nasdaq: SAEN) (the "Company"), a next-generation strategic industrial consolidator focused on security-regulated sectors spanning aerospace, defense and national security, as well as biotechnology and biosecurity, today announced that Sòphia High Tech S.r.l. ("Sòphia HT"), an Italian aerospace and defense manufacturer in which the Company holds an equity interest with a contractual path to majority ownership through existing options, has joined the LANSSET Committee of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (ICCS).

LANSSET (Land, Aerospace, Naval, Security, Science & Technology) is the ICCS committee that supports the development of Italian companies in these sectors - including leading aerospace, defense and naval groups - in Singapore, Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific region. Sòphia High Tech joins ELT Group, Fincantieri, Leonardo, WASS, CPE, ATR and other members of the committee.

Sòphia HT will be represented on the Committee by Gianfranco de Nigris, Vice President Business Development of Saentra Forge and Board Member of Sòphia HT; Antonio Caraviello, CEO of Sòphia HT; and DomenicoBorrelli, CTO of Sòphia HT.

"Singapore is a gateway to space and defense programs across the Asia-Pacific region, and the requirements there are the same we meet every day in Europe: flight-qualified components, certified processes and repeatable quality. Joining LANSSET gives Sòphia HT a structured way to engage with regional primes, system integrators and institutions, alongside other Italian companies, and to build the industrial relationships that international growth requires," said Antonio Caraviello, CEO of Sòphia HT.

"Sòphia HT has the technology and the customers to grow beyond Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is a natural next step, and this is exactly what Saentra Forge is built for: giving specialized Italian companies the governance, capital and international reach to scale," said Pierluigi Paracchi, Chief Executive Officer of Saentra Forge.

The initiative also builds on the Italian Government's "Diplomacy for Growth" efforts to strengthen industrial ties with Singapore, including the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on Supply Chain Resiliency signed by the two countries' defense ministries on May 30, 2026, which provides a broader framework for closer cooperation between the two countries' defense industries.

About the ICCS LANSSET Defence Committee: LANSSET - Land, Aerospace, Naval, Security, Science & Technology - is the Defence & Aerospace Committee of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (ICCS). The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (ICCS) is a non-profit association recognized by the Italian Government and member of Assocamerestero, apex body of over 86 Italian Chambers in 64 countries abroad. The Chamber aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Italy and Singapore in collaboration with strategic partners from the two countries. ICCS is geared to provide a wide range of business services tailored to the requirements of its members, as well as Italian and Singaporean companies. Thanks to strategic partnerships with Institutions, Chambers of Commerce and Agencies in the ASEAN region, the Chamber is a springboard for business in South-East Asia beyond Singapore. ICCS organizes and supports more than 100 events per year. These events aim to promote the Made in Italy brand in Singapore, update ICCS members on legal, economy and taxation issues, and promote Singapore as springboard for the ASEAN Market. LANSSET is one of seven ICCS committees, alongside the Legal, Financial, Pharma, Design, Luxury Retail and Shipping focus groups, each dedicated to a sector of strategic importance for business opportunities in Southeast Asia. The Committee addresses sensitive issues for the sector, including cybersecurity. https://www.italchamber.org.sg/, https://www.italchamber.org.sg/iccs-committees/lansset-land-aerospace-naval-security-science-technology-committee.

About Saentra Forge: Saentra Forge is the business name of Genenta Science S.p.A. (Nasdaq: SAEN), a next-generation strategic industrial consolidator focused on acquiring majority or full ownership of companies operating in security-regulated sectors, with activities spanning aerospace, defense and national security - including physical AI, robotics, autonomous systems, advanced sensors and cybersecurity - as well as biotechnology and biosecurity. The Company seeks to acquire and retain profitable businesses operating in sectors covered by Italy's Golden Power legislation and integrate them into a transparent, Nasdaq-listed platform. Its portfolio includes A.T.C. S.r.l., a wholly owned subsidiary, and Sòphia High Tech S.r.l., in which the Company holds an equity interest with a contractual path to majority ownership through existing options.

About Sòphia High Tech: Sòphia High Tech S.r.l. is an Italian aerospace and defense engineering and manufacturing company. At its core, Sòphia HT builds the critical mechanical components of space and defense systems - the precision parts that hold rockets together, protect satellites in orbit, and allow aircraft to perform under extreme stress. Sòphia HT covers the entire product lifecycle, from initial concept design and computer simulation, through prototyping and manufacturing, all the way to final testing, assembly, and qualification for flight. What sets Sòphia HT apart is its mastery of advanced manufacturing techniques, including state-of-the-art metal 3D printing (known as Selective Laser Melting), CNC precision machining and multitasking, and the ability to work with some of the most demanding exotic materials in the industry, including titanium, Inconel, tungsten, and specialized copper alloys. Sòphia HT also conducts original materials research, developing entirely new metallic blends tailored to the specific demands of space propulsion. Certified to the EN9100 aerospace quality standard and to ECSS-Q-ST-70-80C, the ESA specification for additive manufacturing, Sòphia HT is one of the very few companies in Europe qualified to 3D-print flight-ready space hardware to ESA and NASA standards. With over 530 advanced projects completed, Sòphia HT serves leading European aerospace and defense organizations including ESA, AVIO, Thales Alenia Space, Leonardo, MBDA, GSSI, and D-Orbit.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including statements concerning the expected benefits of Sòphia HT's participation in the LANSSET Committee, its international growth strategy and potential industrial partnerships and commercial opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region, the Company's strategic direction, potential acquisitions and investments, including the exercise of its existing contractual options to acquire majority ownership in Sòphia HT, and its plans to develop an integrated industrial group. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, the Company's ability to implement its strategic initiatives, identify and complete suitable acquisitions, obtain required regulatory approvals, integrate acquired businesses, secure financing, and successfully transition its operations toward strategic industrial sectors, the outcome of certain pending legal proceedings, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Saentra Forge Media Relations

Tiziana Pollio

Tiziana.pollio@saentra.com

M. +39.348.231.51.43