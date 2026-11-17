

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot (HD) announced that its board has appointed Richard McPhail as chief executive officer and elected him to the board, effective November 23, 2026. McPhail joined the company in 2005 and was named EVP and CFO in September 2019. Ted Decker, who has returned from a temporary medical leave of absence, will step down as president and CEO. Ted Decker will continue to serve as chair of the board of directors.



Ann-Marie Campbell was named president and chief operating officer. Jordan Broggi was appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer. Broggi most recently served as EVP of interconnected retail.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Home Depot shares are down 0.53 percent to $345.90.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News