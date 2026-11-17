Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) ("QScreen", "QAI" or the "Company"), an innovator in AI screening and developer of an intelligence platform for occupational health applications, is pleased to announce that it has developed a working prototype of its Workplace Fitness-for-Duty Compliance Assistant. It is a new software product that QScreen intends to sell to safety and compliance teams across North America.

Why it matters

A second product line - QScreen intends to sell the assistant as standalone software to employers whether they use QScreen screening, and to offer it as a feature of the QScreen platform.

Builds on the core business - QScreen screening identifies when a worker may not be ready for duty. The assistant tells the supervisor what the rules require next and together they cover both steps.

What it does

A supervisor or safety manager asks a question in plain language and gets an answer drawn from the regulation itself, with the governing section cited for every statement. In testing, the prototype was asked: "What are the hours of service limits for property-carrying drivers?" It returned the 11-hour driving limit, the 14-hour on-duty window, the 30-minute break rule and the 60- and 70-hour weekly limits, each tied to the federal regulation. The prototype covers six US federal regulations across trucking, rail, aviation and nuclear power, current to November 2, 2026.

What makes it different

Runs locally - It is a SLM built by QAI that runs on a local computer. Questions and answers stay on the machine and it does not use any other online AI service.

Every answer is sourced - QScreen's software checks that every statement is tied to a cited section before the answer is shown and this is built into the software itself.

Built for compliance work - It is designed to answer regulatory questions and to leave medical, legal and personnel decisions to qualified people.

Built to expand - New sectors and jurisdictions are added by loading their regulations.

Market opportunity

About 9 million commercial drivers work for more than 787,000 US trucking and bus companies, all under federal safety rules.¹ Over 200,000 drivers are currently barred from driving because of drug and alcohol violations.² Breaking hours-of-service rules was the most common reason drivers were taken off the road in the 2025 international roadside inspection campaign.³ Nuclear power, rail and aviation each have their own fitness-for-duty rules.4 QScreen believes the need for fast, sourced answers at the moment of decision supports demand for the assistant.

It answers a supervisor's question from the regulation itself, cites the section for every statement, and the question never leaves their computer. It gives QScreen a second product to sell into a large, heavily regulated market. Our next step is to put it in front of transportation companies," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of QScreen AI.

The Company markets its workplace readiness platform in the United States and Mexico through established channel partners. The Company is also engaged in discussions and demos with participants in the insurance sector in North America regarding potential applications of workplace readiness data in underwriting, loss control and claims, and has product demonstrations scheduled with prospective customers and industry participants.

No definitive agreements have been entered into in respect of the discussions described above, and there can be no assurance that any such discussion will result in an agreement, a commercial relationship, or revenue.

Sources: ¹ FMCSA Pocket Guide to Large Truck and Bus Statistics, December 2023 data. ² FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse report, as of January 2, 2026. ³ Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, 2025 International Roadcheck. 4 US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

About QScreen AI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) is a health technology company building a proprietary artificial intelligence engine with quantum-inspired computing and advanced physiological sensing to clinical and occupational health assessments across correctional facilities, addiction medicine rehabilitation, and industrial workforce screening in multiple jurisdictions. For more information visit www.q-screen.ai.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the development, intended design, functionality and commercialization of the Company's workplace readiness compliance assistant, the intended application of retrieval based artificial intelligence to publicly available regulatory and research sources, the intended on device processing architecture of the program, potential applications of workplace readiness data in insurance underwriting, loss control and claims, the Company's discussions with channel partners and industry participants, the outcome of scheduled product demonstrations, and the Company's business and commercialization plans generally.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to complete the development program, the availability of sufficient technical and financial resources, the continued availability of publicly accessible data sources on terms permitting commercial use, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans and commercialization strategy. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the development program may not be completed or may not perform as intended, the risk that it may not result in a commercially viable product or in revenue, the risk that required data sources may not be available or may not be licensable on terms acceptable to the Company, the risk that discussions with channel partners and industry participants may not result in definitive agreements or commercial relationships, the risk that the Company may require additional financing, changes in regulatory and privacy requirements applicable to workplace screening and to artificial intelligence, as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

QScreen AI screening tools provide risk assessment and decision support only. They are not diagnostic medical devices and are not intended to replace professional medical judgment.

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