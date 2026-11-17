Akash Forwards will enable developers and enterprises to secure future GPU capacity through forward contracts designed for physical delivery, connecting compute demand with future supply across Akash's global network of providers.

Today, Akash, the open compute platform built for the AI and inference era, unveiled Akash Forwards, a forwards marketplace that will allow AI companies to buy GPU capacity ahead of time at a fixed price, with contracts designed to settle through the delivery of physical compute. Announced by founder Greg Osuri during his keynote at Solana Breakpoint, Akash Forwards will be available first to certified participants through a pilot phase Q1 2027.

Through Akash Forwards, buyers will be able to secure contracts for eight-GPU NVIDIA B300s and other in-demand cutting-edge GPUs, like H200s and RTX Pro 6000 Blackwells, for one or more calendar months ahead, at a price set at the time of purchase. Each contract specifies a GPU grade, region and delivery month, allowing buyers and sellers to trade against a common standard. Eligible providers with GPU capacity that passes Akash's hardware verification can sell future capacity in advance, giving them greater visibility into future demand as they plan hardware investments. Buyers have the same flexibility, and can sell their contracts back into the market at any point before delivery begins if their plans change, so they are never locked into capacity they no longer need.

Prices are set through a daily open auction, and an automated clearing system stands between every buyer and seller, managing daily settlement in US dollars. A day before each month begins, buyers are paired with providers' verified hardware, and Akash validators check every lease each hour. If a provider stops serving, the system seeks replacement compute through the spot market.

Greg Osuri, founder of Akash, said, "Every AI company I speak to has the same problem. Unless you're one of the best funded labs, you can't see what compute really costs, you get outbid when capacity is tight, and you overbuy just to be safe. That uncertainty carries all the way up to investors trying to work out what the AI buildout is worth. Compute is on track to become one of the biggest commodity markets of all time, and that market has to work for the people who actually run it. Akash Forwards is built around that principle."

Because every contract is defined by hardware thresholds that can be verified, Akash Forwards also aims to give compute something it has lacked so far, a public forward price built from trades in standardized contracts backed by physical delivery. Over time, that price could help investors and lenders value GPU capacity and finance new supply, much as forward prices have done for power.

Cheng Wang, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Overclock Labs, creator of Akash Network, said, "Three US exchanges have announced compute futures in 2026, and the CFTC is still working out whether the prices those contracts would settle against can be trusted. I see the same problem from the deal table, where I sign GPU contracts as both a buyer and a seller. The hardest question every time is whether I'm paying too much or charging too little, because the deals that could tell me are almost all private, and no two match on hardware, region, size, or length. Akash Forwards answers it the way power and natural gas markets did before their futures took off: every contract delivers real GPU-hours to a defined standard, and every price it records is one somebody actually paid."

Akash Forwards is expected to launch publicly in Q2 2027. The whitepaper setting out the full market design is available at https://forwards.akash.network/. For more information, visit https://akash.network/.

Greg Osuri and Cheng Wang are available for interviews on request

About Akash

Built by Overclock Labs, Akash is an open compute platform powering the AI and inference era. Through its global marketplace of independent compute providers, Akash delivers affordable, on-demand computing power to developers and enterprises, from general-purpose workloads to high-performance AI inference. By unlocking underutilised compute capacity worldwide, Akash offers a scalable alternative to traditional cloud infrastructure, combining flexible on-demand access with options to secure future capacity, without vendor lock-in.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261117651222/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: akash@wachsman.com