New partnership gives renters a way to collect Avios on one of life's biggest expenses, helping turn monthly payments into flights, holidays, experiences, and much more

Avios becomes the first transfer partner for the newly launched rewards currency, Payr Points

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAG Loyalty, the organisation behind global reward currency Avios, and fintech platform, Payr, have launched a new partnership giving renters a unique opportunity to get rewarded on one of life's biggest monthly expenses.

Launching today, the partnership will allow renters to collect Avios on their monthly rent payments, helping turn everyday spend into flights, holidays, experiences, and much more.

The news coincides with Payr launching its brand-new reward scheme and currency, Payr Points, of which Avios is the exclusive transfer partner at launch.

Founded in 2024, Payr lets customers pay their rent using any domestic or international card, including American Express, Mastercard and Visa, even if a landlord only accepts traditional bank transfers. Payr then securely processes card payments and delivers them to landlords as a standard, same-day bank transfer.

How it works

Renters can sign up to Payr in just a few minutes by creating an account, uploading their tenancy agreement, completing a simple identity check and adding their preferred payment method. Once registered, customers can either pay their rent manually each month or set up recurring payments, which are then processed automatically each month without needing to log in again.

Thanks to the new rewards scheme, customers will then automatically collect Payr Points when making eligible rent payments through the site. Once collected, Payr Points can be converted into Avios at a special introductory rate of 2 Payr Points to 1 Avios for the first year, before reverting to the standard rate of 3 Payr Points to 1 Avios thereafter. Customers can transfer their rewards directly into their British Airways Club account once linked to Payr1.

With average monthly rent in London standing at £2,338 according to the Office for National Statistics2, renters paying this amount could, for example, collect more than 28,000 Payr Points over the course of their first year, equivalent to over 14,000 Avios when converted. That's enough for a one-way British Airways Reward Flight to European destinations such as Lisbon, Venice, or Palma de Mallorca3, simply by making usual monthly rent payments through Payr.

Renters can also collect bonus points with Payr, including 1,000 Payr Points (equivalent to 500 Avios) when first linking their Payr and British Airways Club accounts. Other opportunities include 3,000 bonus Payr Points (equivalent to 1,500 Avios) for setting up a recurring monthly payment, and 6,000 Payr Points (equivalent to 3,000 Avios) for successfully referring a friend.

Adam Daniels, Chief Executive Officer at IAG Loyalty, said: "With rent often being one of the biggest monthly expenses, we're pleased to be giving customers a new way to collect Avios on spending they're already making. Paying the rent might not be the most exciting part of the month, but knowing it could help take you on your next holiday certainly makes it more rewarding. And over the course of a year, those regular payments could add up to a nice contribution towards your next getaway."

Arthur Greenwood, Chief Executive Officer at Payr, said: "Tens of thousands of Payr users are already collecting Avios on their rent through their rewards cards, so we know how valuable Avios are to our customers. We're delighted to have Avios as the flagship partner for the launch of our new rewards currency, Payr Points, allowing customers to collect additional Avios on top of their existing card rewards.

"This launch is just the starting point. We have some exciting initiatives planned with IAG Loyalty, including exclusive bonus Avios campaigns that will give our customers even more opportunities to earn rewards on their rent."

Alongside automatically collecting Payr Points, renters can also collect rewards through their card provider, thanks to Payr's unique option to pay rent by card. This means, for example, British Airways American Express Cardmembers can double up on their rewards, collecting Avios through their card spending, on top of converting their Payr Points earned on their rent into Avios.

To find out more about collecting Payr Points and converting these to Avios, visit

https://www.avios.com/en-GB/collect-avios/shopping/payr/

Notes to Editors:

1 To convert Payr Points into Avios, customers must first link their British Airways Club account to their Payr account. This can be done by logging into Payr and following the account-linking instructions.

2 Source: Office for National Statistics (ONS), Private rent and house prices, UK: published 21 October 2026. Data based on average monthly private rent in London in September 2026. View source.

3 Based on one-way off-peak Reward Flight in Euro Traveller, excludes taxes and charges

About Avios

Avios is the global loyalty currency of British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling, Qatar Airways, Finnair and Loganair. It enables millions of members worldwide to collect and redeem rewards across a broad ecosystem of travel, retail and financial services partners. More than 20 million Avios are collected and 16 million are redeemed every hour through partnerships with thousands of leading brands including Nectar, American Express, Uber, PizzaExpress, BPme, and Royal Caribbean. From flights and hotel stays to groceries and daily commutes, Avios allows members to turn their everyday spending into meaningful rewards. For more information, visit www.avios.com.

About Payr

Payr makes paying rent easier and more rewarding. The platform allows renters to pay using UK and international debit and credit cards, including American Express, Visa and Mastercard, as well as digital wallets, even if their landlord only accepts bank transfers. Payr sends the money directly to landlords or letting agents through a same-day bank transfer, without requiring them to sign up or change how they receive rent. With Payr Points, renters can also earn rewards every time they pay their rent and convert their points into Avios, turning one of their biggest monthly expenses into flights, holidays and other experiences. For more information, visit www.payr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bacd0f2-aa57-4672-8154-8fdcfadc73b1

Media Enquiries: press@iagloyalty.com